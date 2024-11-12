Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens education in Caracas

Feedback from the participants was extremely positive, highlighting the quality of the content presented and the expertise of the facilitators. “These types of activities are essential to strengthen our capacities and respond more effectively to the challenges we face daily,” noted one of the participants. About Fundación Venezuela Sin Límites

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a key figure in the Venezuelan social sector, has spearheaded numerous initiatives through the Fundación Venezuela Sin Límites, focusing on empowering non-profit organizations and projects geared toward social development. This time, her support was crucial for organizing this workshop in Caracas, centered on resilience, a critical theme to strengthen communities during uncertain times.

During her remarks, Mireya emphasized the importance of resilience as a driver of transformation. "In a complex environment like the one we face in Venezuela, resilience is not just an individual skill but an essential capability for our organizations. It is the ability to adapt, grow, and thrive, even in the face of adversity," Mireya Blavia de Cisneros noted.

The Workshop: "Resilience… Transformation and Action"

The workshop, held at the Mega Sala Digital Movistar, was facilitated by Lislet Nuñez from ASODECO, a professional with extensive experience in the social and business sectors. The event was aimed at leaders and representatives of various civil society organizations, who benefited from a mix of theory and practical exercises to enhance their skills in resilience and organizational transformation.

The event featured interactive presentations, group dynamics, and practical case studies to allow participants to apply the concepts learned in their own contexts. Facilitator Lislet Nuñez highlighted the importance of creating spaces for collaborative learning: “Resilience is not only built individually but also collectively, through collaboration and mutual support,” she said.

Leadership and Collaboration: Key Figures at the Event

The workshop was attended by prominent figures from the Venezuelan social and business sectors. In addition to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, attendees included Mónica Castro, president of FIPAN, alongside FIPAN board members Evelyn Guiralt de Genty, María Russo, and FIPAN’s executive director, María Eugenia Ramírez. Representing ASODECO was its executive director, Valentina Blanco.

These key figures demonstrated a strong commitment to developing resilient skills within their organizations and communities, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals, which promote health, well-being, and quality education.

The Importance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Workshop

The event focused on SDGs 3 and 4, which advocate for good health and well-being as well as quality education. In the context of Venezuela, where economic and social challenges persist, implementing these goals is crucial for driving positive change in communities.

The Fundación Venezuela Sin Límites, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has spearheaded various projects aligned with these goals, providing both financial and technical support to non-profit organizations across the country. This workshop exemplifies how collaboration and teamwork can empower organizations to tackle challenges in their environment.

Recognition and Appreciation to the Partners

The success of this initiative would not have been possible without the support of the Mega Sala Digital Movistar, managed by @fundaciontef_ve, which generously offered its facilities for the event. Attendees enjoyed a comfortable and well-equipped space for learning.

Additionally, FIPAN and ASODECO reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening civil society in Venezuela, emphasizing the importance of continuing to promote such workshops to empower social actors working tirelessly for their communities’ well-being.

Impact and Next Steps

The workshop not only left a significant impact on the participants but also laid the groundwork for future collaborations. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, together with allied organizations, aims to replicate such workshops in other cities across the country, with the goal of spreading the message of resilience and transformation to more communities.

Feedback from the participants was extremely positive, highlighting the quality of the content presented and the expertise of the facilitators. “These types of activities are essential to strengthen our capacities and respond more effectively to the challenges we face daily,” noted one of the participants.

About Fundación Venezuela Sin Límites

The Fundación Venezuela Sin Límites is a non-profit organization that has, since its founding, supported various initiatives aimed at social development in the country. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation has worked tirelessly to provide technical and financial support to projects that address challenges in areas such as health, education, social inclusion, and community development.

With a focus on collaboration, the foundation has been a bridge between the private sector and civil society organizations, generating synergies that have had a significant impact on the most vulnerable communities.

The workshop on resilience and transformation was a clear example of how inter-institutional collaboration can generate positive changes in Venezuelan society. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and with the support of organizations like FIPAN and ASODECO, the foundations for a more resilient and sustainable future are being laid.

The commitment of these organizations to the Sustainable Development Goals will continue to guide their efforts to promote well-being and education in Venezuela. The hope is that, through these workshops and alliances, social development can continue to be driven forward, empowering those who need it most.

