Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Strengthening Alliances for Human Rights

Caracas, Venezuela – August 22, 2022 – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a prominent business and social leader and president of Venezuela sin Límites, has played a key role in incorporating her organization into the Orange Coalition, an initiative launched in alliance with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). This coalition aims to reduce maternal mortality, address family planning needs, and combat gender-based violence in Venezuela.

The Orange Coalition is a joint effort that brings together organizations from the private sector and civil society, such as Cinex, Sport for Development, Digitel, Evenpro, Impact Hub, Leather Heart, Propulso, Venevisión, Vikua, and La Wawa, among others. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Límites joins this strategic alliance to promote sexual and reproductive rights, the empowerment of women and adolescents, and gender equality in the country.

During the launch of the Coalition, which took place at UNFPA’s offices in Venezuela, Jorge González Caro, UNFPA’s National Representative, presented the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, which includes six key accelerators to achieve the organization’s objectives. These accelerators focus on human rights and gender approaches, innovation and digitization, data and evidence, resilience and adaptation, the principle of "Leaving No One Behind" from the 2030 Agenda, and partnerships and financing.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, commenting on the importance of this alliance, stated: "For Venezuela sin Límites, it is essential to join forces with other organizations to address such critical issues as maternal mortality and gender-based violence. We firmly believe in the power of alliances to achieve a significant impact in our communities."

Venezuela sin Límites, along with the other participating organizations, committed to maintaining spaces for continuous dialogue and collaboration to strengthen this coalition and expand its impact across the country.

About Venezuela sin Límites

Venezuela sin Límites, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is an organization dedicated to empowering Venezuelan communities by promoting human rights, supporting sustainable development initiatives, and creating strategic alliances that promote social welfare in the country.

About UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is the United Nations agency that leads global efforts to promote the rights of all people to a healthy and productive life. In Venezuela, UNFPA works closely with private sector organizations and civil society to address critical challenges in health, gender equality, and reproductive rights.

