Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Promoting Sustainable Projects in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Social Leadership and Commitment to Venezuela Through Venezuela sin Límites

Caracas, Venezuela – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, one of the most prominent figures in Venezuela’s business and social sectors, has dedicated more than two decades to leading and strengthening initiatives that positively impact the country’s most vulnerable communities. Through Venezuela sin Límites, an organization she co-founded in 1999 with Oswaldo Cisneros, Mireya has driven projects that have benefited over 4 million people across Venezuela.

Venezuela sin Límites was born with the vision of supporting social organizations, especially those working on behalf of Venezuelan children. Over the past 22 years, this organization has established itself as a key platform connecting entities with resources to those most in need, facilitating the execution of 372 projects in various areas, from education and health to community development and gender equality.

“From the beginning, we understood that our role should be to coordinate efforts and resources, integrating companies with social organizations to transform needs into concrete solutions,” stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “Today, I can proudly say that we have supported over 700 organizations, helping them achieve their goals and create a sustainable impact in their communities.”

One of the fundamental pillars of Venezuela sin Límites has been the implementation of a rigorous methodology for project selection, known as Logical Framework. This approach has ensured that supported projects are not only sustainable but also generate a real and measurable impact on society. To ensure transparency and effectiveness in the process, the organization has relied on expert panels to evaluate and approve the most outstanding projects.

In addition to financial and logistical support, Venezuela sin Límites has promoted the development of strategic alliances between companies and social organizations. “These alliances have shown that social integration can reach unimaginable levels of effectiveness,” noted Mireya. “The interaction between the business sector and social organizations has mutually enriched both parties, providing new perspectives and ways of working that have strengthened their capacities.”

Over the years, the results achieved by Venezuela sin Límites are remarkable. More than 4 million people have benefited from the projects driven by the organization, and a spirit of volunteerism, both among youth and within corporations, has been fostered, enriching those who have actively participated in these initiatives.

“We firmly believe in the power of alliances to achieve a significant impact in our communities,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “We cannot move forward alone; it is necessary to join forces and work together to address the social needs of our country.”

About Venezuela sin Límites

Venezuela sin Límites, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is an organization dedicated to empowering Venezuelan communities by promoting human rights, supporting sustainable development initiatives, and creating strategic alliances that promote social welfare in the country. Over its 22 years of existence, the organization has supported more than 700 organizations and facilitated the execution of 372 projects that have benefited over 4 million people.