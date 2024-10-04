Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes United in Network Activities
In partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organizations from the Venezuelan private sector and civil society celebrated the launch of the Orange Coalition.
The UNFPA in Venezuela, along with private sector organizations and civil society, including Cinex, Sport for Development, Digitel, Evenpro, Impact Hub, Leather Heart, Propulso, Venevision, Vikua, Wawa, and Venezuela sin Límites, agreed to combine efforts and enhance the power of alliances to contribute to the reduction of maternal mortality, family planning needs, and gender-based violence.
Eleven organizations from the Venezuelan private sector and civil society gathered at the UNFPA offices to celebrate the launch of the “Orange Coalition,” a space to design ways to collaborate and take joint actions that ensure rights and options for all individuals, especially women, youth, and adolescents in the country.
During the meeting, Jorge González Caro, UNFPA National Representative, reviewed the organization's Strategic Plan 2022-2025 with attendees, which includes six accelerators to achieve its objectives: 1. Human rights and gender approaches, 2. Innovation and digitalization, 3. Data and evidence, 4. Resilience and adaptation, 5. The principle of the 2030 Agenda of "Leaving No One Behind," and 6. Partnerships and financing.
González Caro emphasized, "For us (UNFPA), partnerships with all sectors of society are necessary, and it is not possible to achieve our goals and objectives without our allies in government, academia, private companies, civil society organizations, among others. We all have much to contribute. Coordinated efforts are a key driver to accelerate the achievement of these shared goals. That is why this meeting is so important."
The space also allowed each of the present organizations to highlight their contributions to the agenda, fostering the identification of synergies and potentials to further promote these actions through the coordination and complementarity of knowledge and capacities.
This first meeting was attended by Nalia Rodríguez, Social Responsibility Manager at Cinex; Héctor González, Director of Sport for Development; Santiago Otero, President of Evenpro; Claudia Valladares, Director of Impact Hub Caracas; Mariangel Molina, Director of Leather Heart; Nakari Contreras, Social Responsibility Coordinator at Propulso; María Ignacia Arcaya, Director of Social Impact and Institutional Relations at Venevisión; Margarita Oropeza, External Relations Manager at Venevisión; a representative from Digitel; Juan José Pocaterra, Director of Vikua; María Fernanda Vera, Director of La Wawa; and Jimmy Pérez, Director of Zone of Descarga, along with our founder and president Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.
In addition to the National Representative, UNFPA was also represented by Carlos Gutiérrez, Resource Mobilization and Strategic Partnerships Officer; Nayra Gutiérrez, Communications Coordinator, and Program Officers, along with Alejandro Pérez, Partnerships and Development Financing Officer from the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in Venezuela.
Besides the launch of the new UNFPA Strategic Plan 2022-2025, the event was part of the third edition of the Corporate Sustainability Forum Venezuela 2022, which declared itself in permanent session after gathering more than 100 companies on July 8, and the beginning of celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the UNFPA's presence in the country.
The agreement:
The organizations participating in the launch of the “Orange Coalition” (named after the orange color associated with promoting the end of violence against women, adolescents, and girls, which also identifies the UNFPA) agreed on the following points:
- Establish the Orange Coalition with the aim of uniting inter-institutional efforts to contribute to the reduction of maternal mortality, family planning needs, and gender-based violence.
- Promote sexual and reproductive rights, empowerment of women and adolescents, as well as gender equality, including environmental sustainability approaches and "Leaving No One Behind" in our organizations and for various audiences.
- Foster dialogue and invite other key actors and sectors to join the Coalition.
- Actively maintain spaces for dialogue and synergy that strengthen this Coalition.
This platform will facilitate the pooling of efforts from different sectors to address unmet family planning needs, eliminate preventable maternal deaths, and put an end to gender-based violence and harmful practices.
In the coming weeks, joint actions will be held, and a review of the results achieved is expected before the year ends.
To follow the progress of this and other alliances, follow Venezuela sin Límites on their social media: @venezuelasinlimites on Instagram, Venezuela sin Límites on Facebook, @FundacionVSL on Twitter, and Venezuela sin Límites on LinkedIn.
