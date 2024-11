Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes Latin music with Laura Pausini in Seville

Keywords:

The Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation continues its commitment to promoting Latin music and its education worldwide, thanks to the efforts and leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, its director. At a recent event held at the Francisco Guerrero Professional Conservatory of Music in Seville, Spain, the Foundation celebrated a significant educational program featuring the participation of the renowned singer Laura Pausini, a multiple Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winner. This initiative highlights the importance of music education and Latin culture while inspiring future generations of musicians.

The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of the Andalusian Government and European funds, marked an important milestone for music and education in Andalusia. The day, which included a masterclass and a Q&A session with Pausini, also featured a donation of musical instruments from the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation valued at $20,000 to support the conservatory's music program.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Vision for Latin Music

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, has been a strong advocate for music education in underserved communities and a pillar of the Latin music movement. Over the years, the Foundation has carried out countless initiatives, working alongside international artists and industry professionals to connect students with Latin music, inspiring them to pursue their dreams in music.

Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of educational programs like Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™, one of the Foundation’s standout initiatives. This program connects students with artists and professional Latin music musicians, providing them with access to educational tools and resources that would typically be unavailable to them. Through this program, the Foundation has donated over $790,000 in musical instruments to schools across Latin America, Spain, and the United States.

“Empowering students through music is essential for them to develop their skills, reach their full artistic potential, and prepare for a professional career in the music industry,” said Blavia de Cisneros.

Laura Pausini’s Influence and Contribution to the Event

The participation of Laura Pausini, one of the most influential artists in Latin music, added a special touch to the event. The Italian artist, recognized as Person of the Year 2023 by the Latin Recording Academy®, is not only one of the most beloved voices in the Spanish-speaking world but also a staunch advocate for education and musical culture.

During the event, Pausini shared her personal and professional experiences with the students of the Francisco Guerrero Professional Conservatory of Music. The artist offered valuable advice on how to overcome obstacles in the music industry and how to seize educational opportunities for success. Pausini expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share her music and career with the young musicians, stressing the importance of having a solid foundation in music and life in general.

“It is an honor for me to support the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation in its mission to promote Latin music and its heritage,” Pausini said. “Being able to interact with these young people and share my experiences is something I will always be grateful for.”

A Commitment to Latin Music and Culture

The event in Seville stood out not only for its educational component but also for its celebration of the rich Latin musical culture. The president of the Andalusian Government, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, highlighted Seville’s importance as a world-renowned cultural hub, emphasizing the diversity of musical styles present in the region, including flamenco, one of the most representative musical expressions of Andalusian culture.

“Latin music is an essential part of our cultural identity, and events like this reinforce Andalusia’s commitment to supporting and promoting our musical traditions,” affirmed Moreno Bonilla.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of the Andalusian Government, Patricia del Pozo Fernández, also participated in the celebration, highlighting the importance of public and private institutions working together to foster access to quality music education.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation: A Pillar in Music Education

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has been at the forefront of efforts to provide educational opportunities to music students worldwide. Through Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™, the Foundation connects students with established artists who share their stories and teach valuable lessons about the music industry. The program has benefited thousands of students in the United States, Ibero-America, and now in Europe.

Furthermore, the program not only focuses on student training but also works on improving the conditions of schools and conservatories with limited resources. Since its inception in 2014, the Foundation has donated over $790,000 in musical instruments to educational institutions worldwide.

In the words of Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, “Our work is not only focused on the present of students but also on the future of Latin music. Thanks to the support of artists like Laura Pausini, and collaboration from institutions like the Andalusian Government, we are building a lasting musical legacy.”

A Legacy for Latin Music

The event held in Seville was a clear example of the positive impact that the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and its allies are having on the musical education of young talents. Thanks to the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the support of Laura Pausini, and the collaboration of the Andalusian Government, thousands of students now have new opportunities to learn and grow in the world of music.

The Foundation continues to expand its mission, and with every donation, every educational meeting, and every event, it solidifies its position as one of the leading advocates for Latin music worldwide. Music education remains a powerful tool for empowering young people, and with ongoing support from artists, institutions, and communities, the future of Latin music is secured.

For more information: