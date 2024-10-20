Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes Equality in Music

This year, the honorees are: Vivir Quintana , singer-songwriter and social activist for women's rights in Mexico.

The Latin Grammy Foundation, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, proudly announces the honorees of Leading Ladies of Entertainment 2024. This initiative, created to recognize influential women in the Latin arts and entertainment sector, aims to highlight professionals who have made significant contributions and inspired future generations of leaders in the music industry.

Recognition of Outstanding Women in Latin Music

This year, the honorees are:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, as a director of the Latin Grammy Foundation, has played a key role in the implementation of this program, which celebrates female empowerment and promotes gender equality in music. "It is an honor to present these exceptional women who have not only had successful careers but have also fought for gender equality," says Blavia de Cisneros.

Celebration Event During Latin GRAMMY® Week

The private event honoring the awardees will take place in Miami on November 11, 2024, during Latin GRAMMY® Week, with Amazon Music as the main sponsor. This event not only recognizes women leaders in music but also represents a step towards creating opportunities for future generations of artists.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Transformative Leadership

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been at the forefront of initiatives that promote female talent and diversity in music. Her commitment to the Latin Grammy Foundation and her leading role in Leading Ladies of Entertainment 2024 highlight her dedication to music education and social empowerment.

The Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation is dedicated to promoting music education and empowering communities through music.

