Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes alliances with CAF for sustainable development

The Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues to demonstrate its commitment to social development and sustainability by forging a promising alliance with CAF – Development Bank of Latin America. During a recent meeting with Elizabeth Plotnikov, CAF’s Legal Affairs Coordinator, both organizations explored collaboration opportunities to align their missions and objectives, marking the beginning of impactful projects to benefit vulnerable communities in Venezuela.

In an atmosphere of cooperation and optimism, this meeting reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts between organizations committed to social progress. "We strongly believe in the power of partnerships to maximize the impact of our actions. This visit fills us with hope and commitment to continue strengthening our network," said Blavia de Cisneros.

The Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation has stood out for its innovative and sustainable approach to addressing the country’s social challenges. Acting as a bridge between non-governmental organizations, private companies, and international institutions, the foundation seeks to maximize the impact of its initiatives. This meeting with CAF underscores the foundation’s strategic focus on win-win alliances, benefiting all stakeholders and, above all, the most vulnerable communities.

Elizabeth Plotnikov highlighted the relevance of such collaborations: "CAF’s mission is to promote sustainable and inclusive development in Latin America. Partnering with organizations like Venezuela Sin Limites amplifies our ability to drive real change in the region."

Sustainable Projects on the Horizon

During the meeting, both parties discussed potential projects focused on:

Institutional strengthening of local NGO s .

. Community development initiatives in rural areas.

Social and educational inclusion programs.

Promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Investments in sustainable technologies to improve quality of life.

These collaborations are expected not only to benefit communities but also to serve as a model for future alliances between the public sector, private sector, and non-profit organizations in Venezuela.

Innovation and Commitment: Pillars of Venezuela Sin Limites

Since its inception, the Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation has supported more than 350 social development organizations by providing them with tools, resources, and guidance to optimize their impact. With a sustainability-centered approach, the foundation has promoted innovative solutions to social problems, integrating technology and strategic alliances.

The leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been crucial to the foundation’s success. Her vision of a country where all sectors collaborate for collective well-being has translated into numerous high-impact initiatives. From healthcare projects to education and empowerment programs, Blavia de Cisneros has guided the organization toward a more inclusive and promising future.

CAF’s Impact in Latin America

CAF, recognized as a catalyst for development in the region, has worked on various programs focused on social inclusion, institutional strengthening, and environmental sustainability. Its collaboration with Venezuela Sin Limites aligns perfectly with its mission to improve the quality of life in Latin America through projects that integrate the participation of diverse social actors.

"This alliance projects great results," stated Blavia de Cisneros. "Together, CAF and Venezuela Sin Limites can generate concrete solutions that make a difference in the most vulnerable communities of the country."

Promoting Sustainable Development in Venezuela

In a context where social challenges are increasingly complex, alliances between institutions like the Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation and CAF represent a beacon of hope. The synergy between these organizations will not only benefit the directly involved communities but also set a precedent for future collaborations in the country.

The expected impact ranges from the creation of sustainable jobs to the improvement of basic services, with a comprehensive approach that includes education, health, and community well-being. This holistic approach reflects the commitment of both organizations to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations.

A Partnership That Makes a Difference

Through this collaboration, the Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation reinforces its role as a change agent in the country. Under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation will continue working to join forces with key players who share its vision of a sustainable and equitable future for all Venezuelans.

About the Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation

The Venezuela Sin Limites Foundation is an organization dedicated to maximizing social impact in Venezuela, supporting more than 350 NGOs through funding, training, and capacity building. Founded on the premise that strategic partnerships are key to social progress, the foundation has led innovative and sustainable initiatives since its creation.

About CAF – Development Bank of Latin America

CAF is a financial institution that promotes sustainable development and regional integration by financing projects and providing technical support. With over 50 years of experience, CAF works with governments, businesses, and social organizations across Latin America and the Caribbean.

For more information:

