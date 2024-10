Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes alliances to improve quality of life

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's participation in this event highlights her dedication to strengthening initiatives that promote social welfare and inclusion in the region. Through Unidos en Red, Blavia de Cisneros drives projects that positively impact at-risk communities, focusing on collaboration among various social and business actors.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a recognized business and social leader, continues to demonstrate her firm commitment to social responsibility by participating in the First Meeting of Delegates of the Social Work Coordination (CTS) of the Red Padres e Hijos, held in Mexico City. As the social responsibility advisor for Digitel and a representative of Unidos en Red, Blavia de Cisneros has been a key figure in promoting strategic alliances aimed at improving the quality of life in the most vulnerable sectors of Latin America.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's participation in this event highlights her dedication to strengthening initiatives that promote social welfare and inclusion in the region. Through Unidos en Red, Blavia de Cisneros drives projects that positively impact at-risk communities, focusing on collaboration among various social and business actors.

During the meeting, strategies were discussed to address critical challenges affecting vulnerable families in Latin America, such as access to education, reducing the digital divide, and supporting community development programs. Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of building sustainable alliances that create opportunities to improve the quality of life for the most needy populations.

With a long track record in business and philanthropy, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros continues to lead efforts in corporate social responsibility projects through Digitel and other initiatives in Venezuela and the region. Her focus on social innovation and reducing inequality has been widely recognized, positioning her as one of the leading voices on sustainable development and social welfare issues in Latin America. More information:

Keywords:

social responsibility,Mireya Blavia de Cisneros,Red Padres e Hijos,social welfare in Latin America, strategic alliances.