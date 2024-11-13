Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents The Warning as the rock revolution
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned promoter of Latin music, will stand out at the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards with a special presentation for the Mexican all-female rock trio The Warning. In this 25th edition of the event, which celebrates the best of Latin music, The Warning has been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for their powerful single “Qué más quieres.” The band, formed by the Villarreal Vélez sisters, has captured international attention and promises to be one of the big surprises of the night, thanks to the support of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, who recognizes their talent and influence on the Latin rock scene.
A Female Musical Phenomenon: The Warning at the Latin Grammy
The Warning is a band from Monterrey, Mexico, consisting of the talented sisters Daniela (lead vocals and guitar), Paulina (drums and backing vocals), and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez (bass and backing vocals). Founded in 2013, the band is characterized by a raw and powerful sound that fuses elements of classic and modern rock, attracting listeners of all ages. Their evolution has been rapid: from posting covers on YouTube, the band now has 960,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has accumulated over 63 million streams on their most popular songs.
This performance at the Latin Grammy represents a major milestone in their career. As women in a genre traditionally dominated by men, The Warning has become a symbol of empowerment, demonstrating that female talent in rock has a prominent place in today’s Latin music scene.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Unwavering Support for Emerging Latin Music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is a key figure in promoting Latin music and emerging talent, especially in unconventional genres such as Spanish-language rock. Her backing of The Warning for their performance at the Latin Grammy is part of her commitment to diversify musical representation at these prestigious awards. Cisneros is known for her passion and dedication in searching for artists who innovate and contribute something unique to the music landscape.
“Seeing these young women on the stage at the Latin Grammy is a step forward for Latin music and for all women trying to make their way in the rock industry,” commented Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. With her support, The Warning will have the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international audience, alongside renowned figures such as Anitta, David Bisbal, Alejandro Fernández, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León, Danny Ocean, Carlos Vives, and Reik, who will also perform at the gala.
An Impact That Resonates on Social Media: The Warning on Spotify and YouTube
The popularity of The Warning is not only measured by their nominations and performances at international events but also by their influence on digital platforms. On Spotify, the all-female rock trio has 960,000 monthly listeners and has achieved over 63 million streams on their top ten most listened-to songs. These numbers reflect the strong connection they have with a global audience, attracted by their powerful lyrics and energetic performances.
Additionally, the band has experienced exponential growth on YouTube, where their videos and live performances have accumulated millions of views. Their followers, known as Warners, show a high level of commitment and support on all platforms, strengthening The Warning's presence in the rock industry and contributing to their success.
The Importance of Diversity at the Latin Grammy Awards
The participation of The Warning at the Latin Grammy is not only a recognition of their talent but also a reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion at these awards. Through their performance, the band represents a new generation of Latin artists seeking to break barriers and redefine musical genres. As an all-female rock band, The Warning sends a powerful message of female empowerment and resilience, inspiring other young women to follow their dreams in the music industry.
For the Latin Grammy organizers, the inclusion of bands like The Warning represents progress in the inclusion of styles and voices that have traditionally been outside the spotlight at these awards. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports this vision, emphasizing the importance of providing a platform for emerging talents that, while still rising, have a significant impact on the Latin music landscape.
What’s Next for The Warning and the Future of Latin Rock
The performance of The Warning at the Latin Grammy could be just the beginning of a period of great visibility and growth for the band. After their nomination for “Qué más quieres,” the Villarreal Vélez sisters aim to continue expanding their presence in international markets and potentially collaborate with renowned artists.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has expressed her intention to continue supporting the band in future initiatives, reinforcing her commitment to the expansion of Latin music in diverse genres like rock. For Blavia de Cisneros, The Warning's participation at the awards is a testament to the ability of Latin artists to reinvent themselves and adapt to the demands of the global audience.
