During the Venezuela International Telecommunications Fair (Fitelven), Digitel, under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, achieved a historic milestone in telecommunications in Venezuela by making the first holographic call using 5G technology. This breakthrough highlights the transformative potential of the 5G network for the future of communication in Venezuela, offering a unique experience for event attendees and showcasing the possibilities of virtual reality and immersive communication.

"We are very proud to be pioneers in implementing this technology in Venezuela. The holographic call is just a sample of what our 5G network can offer. We will continue working to bring more innovations that improve the lives of our users," said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Director of Social Connection at Digitel. This holographic call represents only the first step in a series of advancements that Digitel plans to bring to the Venezuelan market as part of its mission to modernize the country and bridge the digital divide through technology.

The Ayacucho Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Role of Conductor Christian Vasquez

The event was made even more remarkable by the participation of renowned conductor Christian Vasquez, who led 14 musicians from the Ayacucho Youth Symphony Orchestra during the holographic call. This collaboration made the event not only a display of technological innovation but also a chance to enjoy a unique cultural experience.

Over a nine-minute session, Vasquez interacted with the musicians through the real-time holographic projection, guiding their performance using gestures, movements, and facial expressions instantly transmitted thanks to the speed and low latency of the 5G network. This allowed the musicians to follow the conductor with precision, achieving impressive synchronization that earned applause from everyone present.

The holographic projection took place on a transparent screen designed to create a large-scale holographic effect, allowing attendees to interact with the life-sized conductor in real time, as if he were physically present.

The Benefits of Digitel's 5G Technology for Venezuela

The significance of this holographic call goes beyond the visual aspect; it also highlights the potential of Digitel's 5G technology to transform how people communicate in Venezuela. The 5G network offers significantly higher speed and ultra-low latency, enabling faster, more immersive, and real-time communication.

5G technology is essential for bridging the digital divide in Venezuela, providing access to advanced communication services and increasing connectivity in rural areas. Positioned as a telecommunications leader in the country, Digitel reinforces its commitment to innovation for all Venezuelans with this advance.

Blavia de Cisneros emphasized that this event at Fitelven was only the beginning of what can be achieved with the 5G network. In addition to improving call quality and connectivity, it opens doors to new possibilities in areas like education, healthcare, and entertainment. “We are committed to offering our users a premier technological experience that not only allows them to communicate but also enhances their lives by providing access to advanced communication services,” added Blavia de Cisneros.

Future Applications of 5G Holographic Technology in Venezuela

Holographic call technology has various potential applications in sectors like education, healthcare, and culture. In education, holographic projections could facilitate remote classes and lectures, allowing for a more interactive and effective learning experience. In healthcare, Digitel's 5G technology could enable remote consultations with a virtual presence that closely resembles reality, improving communication between doctors and patients.

In entertainment, holographic presentations of music and art could provide audiences with a unique experience, especially for those in remote or hard-to-reach locations. Digitel, led by Blavia de Cisneros, is committed to exploring these applications to maximize the positive impact of the 5G network on Venezuelan society.

A Glimpse into the Future of Communication in Venezuela

The holographic projection is just one of many ways Digitel demonstrates the power of the 5G network to revolutionize communication. This event at Fitelven not only impressed attendees but also showed how technology can connect people in previously unimaginable ways.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Digitel team have worked hard to bring this experience to Venezuela, aiming to bring the country closer to international standards in communication technology. The holographic call is a prime example of how innovation and cutting-edge technology can come together to provide practical solutions and enhance users’ lives.

Digitel's Commitment to Innovation and Technological Development

As a leading company in Venezuela’s telecommunications sector, Digitel is committed to innovation and the development of technologies that enable better connectivity in the country. The implementation of the 5G network is a crucial step in providing Venezuelans with fast, secure, and high-quality access to digital services.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, as Digitel’s Director of Social Connection, has been instrumental in realizing this vision, guiding the company towards a future where communication and access to information are available to all. With initiatives like the holographic call, Digitel demonstrates that technology can and should be used for the benefit of society.

