Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned Venezuelan entrepreneur and philanthropist, continues to solidify her leadership as Social Responsibility Advisor for Conexión Social Digitel, driving initiatives that promote collective well-being in Venezuela. Through her work with Voluntariado 412, Mireya has strengthened social action projects aimed at improving the quality of life in vulnerable communities through the integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Digitel, a leader in telecommunications in the country, is distinguished not only by its technological innovation but also by its strong social commitment. Under Blavia de Cisneros's leadership, the company has implemented effective strategies to reduce the digital divide, particularly in sectors with less access to connectivity.

Social and Technological Programs<br />

The Voluntariado 412, led by Blavia de Cisneros, has engaged over 300 Digitel employees in the creation and monitoring of technological solutions for the most disadvantaged communities. The volunteers have designed initiatives such as Telecommunications for Children and health days, where they share their knowledge of technology and support child disease prevention programs.

"Our goal is to create a real impact in the lives of those who need it most, using technology as a key tool for social development," said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros during a recent volunteer training session.

A Strategic Approach to Social Responsibility

From her position, Blavia de Cisneros has promoted a strategic approach to social responsibility within Digitel, ensuring that the company's commitment to its social partners translates into concrete actions. Voluntariado 412 also focuses on the professional development of employees, allowing them to collaborate on projects that benefit communities while enhancing their own skills.

Thanks to this comprehensive approach, Digitel has positioned itself as a socially responsible company, not only improving connectivity in rural and urban areas but also directly contributing to social welfare through its training and support programs.

Commitment to the Future of Venezuela<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros remains committed to her mission of creating a sustainable social impact. Through Conexión Social Digitel, the company will continue to lead projects that not only improve access to technology but also provide development opportunities for the underprivileged communities of Venezuela.

