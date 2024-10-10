Breaking News
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Leads Musical Preservation Initiative
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, prominent director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, has reaffirmed her commitment to preserving the rich musical heritage of Latin music by actively supporting the 2024 Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program. This initiative, which will award a total of $60,000 in grants, aims to strengthen efforts to research, document, and preserve the diversity of Latin musical genres.

In its tenth anniversary, the Foundation, in collaboration with PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos, has increased the number of available grants from four to six and has doubled the amount awarded for each to $10,000. This significant contribution reflects Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's leadership in promoting Latin musical culture, both regionally and internationally.

"Preserving our music is essential to keeping our cultural heritage alive," Blavia de Cisneros emphasized. "With the support of allies like PepsiCo, we can continue to drive projects that ensure future generations enjoy and understand the value of our Latin music."

The Research Grants are aimed at musicologists and educators studying the history, folklore, and anthropology of Latin genres, while the Preservation Grants support institutions dedicated to archiving and preserving musical materials.

With a deadline for applications set for November 1, 2024, this initiative continues to attract researchers, universities, and nonprofit organizations from around the world, who compete to receive the necessary support to develop innovative projects related to Latin music.

Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
