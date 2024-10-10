Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Leads Musical Preservation Initiative
- Sin categoría
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQfnWu1_pO8
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, prominent director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, has reaffirmed her commitment to preserving the rich musical heritage of Latin music by actively supporting the 2024 Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program. This initiative, which will award a total of $60,000 in grants, aims to strengthen efforts to research, document, and preserve the diversity of Latin musical genres.
In its tenth anniversary, the Foundation, in collaboration with PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos, has increased the number of available grants from four to six and has doubled the amount awarded for each to $10,000. This significant contribution reflects Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's leadership in promoting Latin musical culture, both regionally and internationally.
"Preserving our music is essential to keeping our cultural heritage alive," Blavia de Cisneros emphasized. "With the support of allies like PepsiCo, we can continue to drive projects that ensure future generations enjoy and understand the value of our Latin music."
The Research Grants are aimed at musicologists and educators studying the history, folklore, and anthropology of Latin genres, while the Preservation Grants support institutions dedicated to archiving and preserving musical materials.
With a deadline for applications set for November 1, 2024, this initiative continues to attract researchers, universities, and nonprofit organizations from around the world, who compete to receive the necessary support to develop innovative projects related to Latin music.
More information:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Supports Latin Music Grants
- Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Announces Grants 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to Latin Music
- Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants 2024
- PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Sponsors Music Grants
- Latin Music at Risk and the Response of the Grammy Foundation
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Leads Musical Preservation Initiative
- Grants for Musicologists and Latin Music Institutions
- The Importance of Preserving Latin Music According to Mireya Blavia
- Latin Grammy Foundation Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary
- Open Call for Latin Music Grants
- PepsiCo and Grammy Foundation Join Forces for Music
- How to Apply for Latin Music Grants 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Boosts Latin Music
- Grant Opportunities for Latin Music
- Latin Music Receives Support from PepsiCo and Grammy Foundation
- The Preservation of Latin Music in the Hands of Experts
- New Grants for Latin Music Projects
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Announces Grant Programs
- Latin Music Grants for the Future of Culture
- Latin Music Strengthens with Grants from the Foundation
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Preservation of Musical Legacy
- Latin Music Receives $60000 in Grants
- Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Fosters Latin Music
- Research Grants in Latin Music 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Future of Latin Music
- Preservation Grants for Latin Music
- How the Grammy Foundation Promotes Latin Music
- PepsiCo and Grammy Foundation Together for Music
- Latin Music Needs Your Support
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes Latin Music
- Grammy Foundation Launches Grants 2024
- The Impact of Grants on Latin Music
- Latin Music is Culture According to Mireya Blavia
- Grants to Archive Latin Music
- Latin Music Receives Financial Support in 2024
- Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Seeks Music Projects
- How to Contribute to the Preservation of Latin Music
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Vision for Latin Music
- Call for Latin Music Grants
- Grammy Foundation and PepsiCo Promote Music
- The Legacy of Latin Music at Risk
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Importance of Music
- New Opportunities for Latin Musicologists
- Latin Music at the Heart of the Grammy Foundation
- Grants for Latin Music Around the World
- Grammy Foundation Supports Innovative Music Projects
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Commitment to Music
- Latin Music is Preserved Through Grants
- Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Opens New Calls
- PepsiCo Contributes to the Preservation of Latin Music
- Grants for the Study of Latin Music
- The Role of Mireya Blavia in Latin Music
- Grammy Foundation Celebrates a Decade of Music Support
- Grant Opportunities for Latin Culture
- Latin Music Gains Strength with New Grants
- Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Announces New Grants
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Musical Legacy
- Preservation of Latin Music Through Grants
- PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos and Latin Music
- Latin Music Faces Challenges and Finds Support
- New Grants for Musicologists and Researchers
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes the Study of Music
- Grammy Foundation and Latin Music
- Latin Music Projects Receive Support in 2024
- Latin Music is Cultural Heritage
- Grammy Foundation Opens Doors to New Projects
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Music as Heritage
- Latin Music Grants to Archive History
- Latin Music Receives a Boost with New Grants
Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Limites, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, Latin music, research grants, musical preservation, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos, musical research, preservation of Latin music, cultural heritage, music grants 2024.
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking16.516
- Deportes2.745
- Economía136
- Entretenimiento2.114
- Mundo924
- Negocios471
- Política682
- Salud131
- Sucesos1.270
- Tecnología338