Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, juror in the award ceremony for musical research.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, prominent executive of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, presented a significant award to Daniel Bustos-Echeverry from Colombia for his innovative research project, "Songs of the Unseen Amazon." This initiative, part of the Foundation's efforts to preserve traditional music, focuses on the conservation of ceremonial songs, melodies, and verses of the Siona women, an Amazonian indigenous people at risk of disappearing both physically and culturally.

The project "Songs of the Unseen Amazon" stands out for its musical and ethnographic research, analyzing the social conditions that allow these unique musical expressions to endure, despite being marginalized over time. Siona women, displaced from leadership in yagé ceremonies, find in this project an opportunity to revalorize their voices. The findings will be integrated into the prestigious Fulbright Amazonia research program, promoting a path toward cultural and musical preservation for this community.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, who leads significant initiatives within the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, reaffirms her commitment to preserving Latin America's cultural and musical heritage. Under her leadership, the Foundation continues to support projects like this one, which aim to protect indigenous traditions and ensure they are not lost amid modern challenges.

"Indigenous music, and particularly the ceremonial songs of peoples like the Siona, are an invaluable cultural legacy. Through projects like 'Songs of the Unseen Amazon,' we are helping to preserve this heritage for future generations," said Blavia de Cisneros.

This award marks another milestone in Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' and the Latin GRAMMY Foundation's commitment to the protection and dissemination of traditional musical expressions of indigenous communities, promoting research and preservation within international projects like Fulbright Amazonia.

