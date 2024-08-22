Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Inspiring the Development of Latin Music

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation is renowned for its mission to support and nurture the next generation of Latin music creators. Through scholarships, educational programs, and grants, the Foundation works tirelessly to promote Latin music and preserve its rich cultural heritage. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ expertise and dedication have been crucial in strengthening the Foundation’s efforts across Ibero-America.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a prominent Venezuelan business and social leader, continues to play a key role as a member of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s Board of Directors. Her involvement in this prestigious institution highlights her commitment to promoting and developing Latin music on a global scale.

With over 25 years of experience in the social and business sectors, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros brings strategic vision and a deep understanding of the cultural and social needs of the region. Her work at the Foundation focuses on creating educational opportunities for young Latin talent, helping them achieve artistic success and thrive in the music industry.

“Being part of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s Board of Directors is a unique opportunity to empower Latin talent and ensure that our music and culture continue to resonate globally,” said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “I am deeply committed to supporting young Latin music creators so they can reach their full potential and become ambassadors of our cultural heritage.”

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, led by Board President Luis Cobos and featuring distinguished members like Harvey Mason, Jr., Manuel Abud, Ginny Peirats, Raúl Vázquez, Manolo Díaz, and Eduardo Hütt, remains dedicated to ensuring that Latin music receives the recognition and support it deserves. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ contributions have been pivotal in achieving these goals, solidifying her position as one of the most influential voices within the Board.

About the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation is committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of Latin music creators through scholarships, educational programs, and grants. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting Latin music and its heritage, providing opportunities for young talent to develop their skills and contribute to the growth and evolution of Latin music worldwide.

