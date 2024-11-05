A Future Committed to Healthcare in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of the Fundación Conexión Social Digitel, continues to lead impactful social projects, focusing her efforts on the healthcare sector in Venezuela. Conexión Social Digitel, the social responsibility arm of telecommunications operator Digitel, has been a key ally of the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital for over 17 years, supporting the modernization of its medical infrastructure and providing top-tier connectivity to enhance healthcare services at this important hospital in Caracas.

Digitel and Conexión Social: Advancing Healthcare in Venezuela

Under Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership, Digitel has implemented robust, next-generation connectivity infrastructure at the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital, enhancing communication and data management to deliver high-quality healthcare services. Fundación Conexión Social Digitel has not only supplied state-of-the-art equipment and resources but has also launched a comprehensive modernization project that benefits doctors, patients, and healthcare staff alike.

The alliance with the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital has resulted in new resources strengthening the intensive care unit (ICU), operating rooms, and recovery spaces. This initiative has improved the medical experience for thousands of patients, providing healthcare professionals with the advanced tools needed for specialized and safe care. As a result, the hospital has optimized its infrastructure and modernized service areas, benefitting Venezuelan communities.

Modernizing Surgical Areas with Cutting-Edge Equipment

Recently, Fundación Conexión Social Digitel completed the second phase of the operating room modernization project at the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital, a significant upgrade that includes the renovation of four operating rooms, two of which are specifically dedicated to trauma care. This ambitious project involved installing high-tech equipment to ensure patient and staff safety and comfort. Pre-anesthesia, recovery, and surgical support areas have been adapted to meet the highest safety standards, contributing to an advanced and efficient medical experience.

"At Conexión Social Digitel, we reaffirm our commitment to healthcare in Venezuela. In addition to the technological support provided, we have also supported this medical institution with operating rooms that provide a safe and specialized environment, enabling a high level of medical care," expressed Luis Bernardo Pérez, president of Digitel. This collaboration ensures a better quality of care for children and young people needing surgery, providing them with a safe, well-equipped environment.

Over 17 Years of Commitment and Excellence in Healthcare

For more than 17 years, the collaboration between Digitel and the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital has strengthened, making possible a comprehensive transformation in infrastructure, connectivity, and healthcare services. Thanks to Fundación Conexión Social Digitel’s support, the hospital is equipped with advanced technology to optimize its operations, such as installing modern elevators to safely transport patients and staff. In addition, it has funded surgeries for underserved patients, expanding the social impact of this partnership.

This initiative reflects a dedicated approach to supporting institutions that have had a meaningful impact on society. "This effort includes everything from providing state-of-the-art medical equipment to funding surgeries and improving hospital infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to an organization that has spent decades improving the quality of life for children and adults through trauma and orthopedic care," added Pérez.

The Mission of the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital: 79 Years of Service and Medical Excellence

With 79 years of experience in the healthcare sector, the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital has become a national benchmark, specializing in diagnosing and treating orthopedic and trauma-related conditions. The hospital offers 29 medical specialties that benefit patients of all ages, while its primary focus remains pediatric trauma and orthopedics. Its mission is to improve patients’ quality of life through comprehensive healthcare, supported by organizations like Fundación Conexión Social Digitel to continue advancing its healthcare goals.

Technology and Healthcare: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ Vision for a Connected Future

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has demonstrated her leadership in social and technological fields, highlighting the essential role of connectivity in healthcare. Conexión Social Digitel has implemented high-impact initiatives, integrating technology as a vital tool for improving medical services in Venezuela. This forward-thinking vision is evident at the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital, where connectivity and modernization converge to offer patients a safe, modern, and accessible medical experience.

Conexión Social Digitel’s mission is to continue supporting healthcare institutions with connectivity and modernization projects that enhance hospital infrastructure and ensure quality service. "This commitment goes beyond technology; it’s about a comprehensive approach that enables us to positively impact communities by providing accessible, quality healthcare," stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, referring to Conexión Social Digitel’s ongoing support for healthcare organizations.



Fundación Conexión Social Digitel and the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital exemplify how a long-term partnership can transform a community’s quality of life. This collaboration not only ensures access to high-quality medical services but also strengthens the operational capacity of a medical institution that has been a pillar in orthopedic care in Venezuela.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Conexión Social Digitel team are committed to advancing healthcare in Venezuela, forging a solid connection between technology and medicine to provide innovative solutions to public health challenges. Through this alliance, the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital continues to strengthen its infrastructure, ensuring a high-quality environment for its patients and staff and offering first-rate medical care throughout the hospital.

About Fundación Conexión Social Digitel

Fundación Conexión Social Digitel is the social responsibility initiative of telecommunications operator Digitel. Led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation’s mission is to use technology to create a positive social impact, especially in key areas such as health and education. Focusing on connectivity and modernization, Conexión Social Digitel has been a catalyst for change in hospitals, schools, and vulnerable communities across Venezuela, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for its beneficiaries.

