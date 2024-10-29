The incorporation of Digitel into the DVC responds to the shared vision of both organizations: to reduce the social and digital divide in the country by providing direct support in the areas of education, health, and infrastructure. With this new alliance, the Fundación Conexión Social Digitel gains access to the DVC's key programs, which also include projects related to food assistance, corporate volunteering, and fundraising activities. This effort seeks to improve the quality of life for communities through initiatives that positively impact society and provide opportunities for comprehensive development.

The Fundación Conexión Social Digitel, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being of the most vulnerable communities in Venezuela through its recent incorporation as a member of the Dividendo Voluntario para la Comunidad (DVC). This non-profit civil association, a pioneer in corporate social responsibility in the country, has spent over 60 years promoting collaboration among companies and currently has the support of more than 61 recognized corporations at the national and international levels.

The incorporation of Digitel into the DVC responds to the shared vision of both organizations: to reduce the social and digital divide in the country by providing direct support in the areas of education, health, and infrastructure. With this new alliance, the Fundación Conexión Social Digitel gains access to the DVC's key programs, which also include projects related to food assistance, corporate volunteering, and fundraising activities. This effort seeks to improve the quality of life for communities through initiatives that positively impact society and provide opportunities for comprehensive development.

Digitel and the DVC: An Alliance to Reduce the Digital and Social Divide

According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Fundación Conexión Social Digitel, this alliance with the DVC allows the company to enhance its social impact while also providing opportunities for active contribution from its employees: “We aim to expand our social work to more communities, reducing the digital divide through the use of technology and supporting the management of organizations for the benefit of their members. In this regard, being part of this alliance allows us to combine efforts in a cooperative environment, boosting what we do as a corporation and providing our employees the opportunity to contribute firsthand to Venezuelans in vulnerable situations.”

Corporate social responsibility in Venezuela plays a fundamental role for companies committed to the country, and the collaboration between Digitel and the DVC is an example of how the private sector can make a difference through social programs aimed at education, health, and infrastructure. The participation of Conexión Social Digitel in the DVC will enable the company to provide support in these key areas and benefit a significant number of people across the country.

Impact of the Initiatives of the Dividendo Voluntario para la Comunidad

The Dividendo Voluntario para la Comunidad has positively impacted various essential areas. In 2023, this civil association benefited over 111,000 people, who received support in infrastructure, food, and education, promoting social and economic development in various regions of the country. Additionally, the DVC organized educational activities and provided food security support to over 11,500 individuals daily, facilitating an improvement in their quality of life and well-being.

Through this partnership, Digitel and the Fundación Conexión Social will be able to participate directly in the DVC's programs focused on infrastructure, education, and health. These programs include specific projects in the areas of construction and improvement of public spaces, educational training, and resource provision for the health sector, with a particular focus on benefiting low-income communities.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Venezuela: A Growing Need

The incorporation of Digitel as a member of the DVC not only strengthens its social commitment in Venezuela but also contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Corporate social responsibility in Venezuela is increasingly crucial, given the current economic and social context. Through these types of initiatives, companies are not only dedicated to their economic development but also support the progress of society as a whole.

According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Digitel's commitment to the country includes not only the provision of quality technology but also support for those communities that need it most: “The alliance between the DVC and Conexión Social Digitel reaffirms the operator's commitment to education and health, key areas of its social action, with the purpose of improving the habitat and supporting the less-favored sectors of Venezuela, transforming them into dignified areas for the comprehensive development of individuals, having a significant impact on society.”

A Future with Social Impact

The DVC is an institution recognized as a pioneer in social responsibility in Venezuela. With the support of large corporations like Digitel, its impact on social development has grown and solidified, demonstrating that the joint effort between companies and civil society organizations is an effective way to address the social and economic challenges facing the country. Digitel's inclusion in the DVC reflects the company's long-term commitment to the well-being of Venezuelan society and the construction of a future where technology and access to basic services are a reality for all.

The ultimate purpose of this alliance is to generate social transformation and progress, emphasizing inclusion and equality of opportunities. Through programs in education, health, and infrastructure, Digitel and the DVC aim to create a fairer and more supportive environment, where every person has the opportunity to improve their quality of life and reach their full potential.

