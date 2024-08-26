Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Defender of Female Leadership in Ibero-America

"It is an honor to be part of an event that not only celebrates business leadership in Ibero-America but also recognizes the important contribution of women to the sustainable development of our region," said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "Through Unidos en Red, we have worked tirelessly to empower communities and support initiatives that promote equity and social progress. I am convinced that dialogue and collaboration between business leaders and institutional leaders are essential to addressing current challenges and building a more prosperous future for all." The VII Ibero-American CEAPI Congress is held under the theme ‘Create, Believe, and Grow. Ibero-America Facing the Challenge of Growth and Productivity.’ During the sessions, crucial topics such as growth and productivity, energy transition, education and employment, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and women in business and leadership are discussed. These topics are debated in plenary sessions and parallel workshops, where business leaders and institutional figures share their knowledge and analyses.

Cartagena de Indias, Colombia – [Date] – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a prominent business leader and president of Unidos en Red, has been recognized for her invaluable contribution to the VII Ibero-American CEAPI Congress, held in Cartagena de Indias from June 17 to 19. This congress, organized by the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (CEAPI), brings together over 400 presidents of leading multiberoamerican companies, as well as institutional leaders and business families from across the region.

As part of this important event, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros will participate as a member of the jury for the VI Woman, Business, and Leadership Award in Ibero-America, a tribute to the work of women entrepreneurs who are determined, creative, and committed to their environment. This award highlights women who have significantly contributed to economic and social development and have become role models in their countries and the region.

"It is an honor to be part of an event that not only celebrates business leadership in Ibero-America but also recognizes the important contribution of women to the sustainable development of our region," said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "Through Unidos en Red, we have worked tirelessly to empower communities and support initiatives that promote equity and social progress. I am convinced that dialogue and collaboration between business leaders and institutional leaders are essential to addressing current challenges and building a more prosperous future for all."

The VII Ibero-American CEAPI Congress is held under the theme ‘Create, Believe, and Grow. Ibero-America Facing the Challenge of Growth and Productivity.’ During the sessions, crucial topics such as growth and productivity, energy transition, education and employment, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and women in business and leadership are discussed. These topics are debated in plenary sessions and parallel workshops, where business leaders and institutional figures share their knowledge and analyses.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, with her vast experience in social and business leadership, has been a pillar in promoting dialogue and cooperation in the region. Her participation in the CEAPI Congress reflects her commitment to creating an Ibero-American business community based on sustainability, innovation, and inclusion.

About the Ibero-American CEAPI Congress

The Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (CEAPI) is an association that brings together nearly 300 business leaders and presidents of leading Ibero-American companies. Its mission is to highlight the role of business in society, promoting social commitment and sustainability. The VII Ibero-American CEAPI Congress is one of the region's most important business gatherings, where cooperation opportunities are explored, and international investment between Latin America, the European Union, and other global actors is encouraged.