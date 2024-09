Mireya Blavia de Cisneros? commitment to social empowerment

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of Venezuela Sin Límites, reaffirms her commitment to young talent in Venezuela by promoting new social entrepreneurship initiatives. During the Iberoamérica 3.0 international event, Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of mentorship for young innovators, who often have great ideas but lack the necessary resources or skills.

Through Venezuela Sin Límites, which supports over 410 organizations, Blavia de Cisneros fosters an ecosystem that strengthens the social fabric and promotes innovative solutions with a positive impact on vulnerable communities. “Mentorship is key to transforming ideas into sustainable projects that generate real change,” she stated, highlighting the role of technology in this process.

With strategic partnerships and a focus on technological initiatives, Venezuela Sin Límites remains a crucial platform for social development in the country, offering young people the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to social well-being.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Venezuela Sin Límites is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting social and sustainable development in Venezuela, supporting more than 410 NGOs in key areas such as education, health, and technology.

