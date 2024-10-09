More information:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Unidos en Red, has led a transformative initiative that has provided learning and growth opportunities to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) through strategic alliances. In collaboration with Udemy Business, Unidos en Red has granted 530 licenses, allowing participants to access 690 professional courses and 3,353 hours of educational content.

Global Impact: Strengthening Capacities in 18 Countries

The second edition of this alliance has significantly impacted 58 organizations across 18 countries, with a notable focus on Venezuela, where a high concentration of participants has been recorded. This initiative reflects Unidos en Red's commitment to empowering allied NGOs by providing access to key educational resources that enable them to face future challenges.

Most In-Demand Learning Areas

The courses offered have covered a variety of topics, with the most in-demand areas being technology, business skills, leadership, software development, and, of course, generative artificial intelligence. This trend underscores the relevance of these fields in today's professional development and the need to innovate in the use of digital tools to address social issues.

Key Objectives of the Initiative

Thanks to this collaboration, Unidos en Red has achieved:

Strengthening the capacities of NGOs : Providing essential tools and knowledge to face future challenges.

Providing essential tools and knowledge to face future challenges. Driving social innovation: Encouraging the use of artificial intelligence to develop creative and efficient solutions to social problems.

the use of artificial intelligence to develop creative and efficient solutions to social problems. Creating a learning community: Promoting the exchange of knowledge and experiences among the NGOs in the network.

Ongoing Commitment to Institutional Strengthening

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has reaffirmed Unidos en Red's commitment to the institutional strengthening of NGOs through these educational initiatives. “This learning opportunity is another step toward our goal of empowering organizations to face current and future challenges,” stated Blavia de Cisneros.

More information:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Transforming Learning for NGOs

Unidos en Red and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Impact 58 Organizations<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Leads Training Initiative for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Alliances Strengthen NGOs in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Udemy Business Boost Learning

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes Social Innovation in NGOs

Capabilities Strengthened by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in 18 Countries<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to Learning

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Provides Educational Resources to NGOs

Innovation in Education for NGOs by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Fosters Business Skills in NGOs

Generative Artificial Intelligence in the Training of Mireya Blavia

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Vision for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Empowers Organizations with Education

Udemy Business and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Transform Learning

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Impact on Professional Development

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Creates Learning Community for NGOs

Strategic Alliances of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros with Udemy<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Fosters Leadership in NGOs

Learning and Growth in NGOs by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Drives Professional Courses for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Impact on NGO Education

NGO Training Led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Work with NGOs in 18 Countries<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promotes the Use of AI in NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Revolution of Learning for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Creating Opportunities for Organizations<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Udemy Foster Learning

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Facilitates Technology Courses for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to NGOs

Innovation in Training by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Alliance with Udemy Business

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Strengthens NGOs in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Development of Skills for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Future Vision for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Role in NGO Education

Learning Opportunities by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Impact of Udemy on NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Transforming the Future of NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Leadership in Education

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Creates Alliances for NGO Development

Social Impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Strengthening of Organizations<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Drives Education in NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Focus on Innovation

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Generating Change in Learning

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Importance of Learning for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Impact on Social Innovation

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Growth of NGOs in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Fosters Collaboration Among NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Professional Training of NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Impact on 58 Organizations<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Strengthens Capabilities in 18 Countries<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to the Future<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Effective Learning for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Promoting Continuous Education

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Influence on Professional Development

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Global Training of NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Creates Learning Spaces for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Impact on Global Education

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Transformation of NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Fostering Innovation in NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Work in Strengthening NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Alliance with Udemy for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Mission of Education for NGOs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Innovating in NGO Training

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Work in NGO Education

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Social Commitment Through Education

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Transforming Learning in Venezuela

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Institutional Strengthening of NGOs

Keywords: