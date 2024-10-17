Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, recognized for her leadership in social and business initiatives, serves as a bridge between key sectors of Ibero-America. On this occasion, her participation reaffirms Unidos en Red's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and public-private collaboration. Her work drives projects aimed at transforming the business and social landscape, with an emphasis on sustainability and gender equality.

Unidos en Red, represented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, participated in the Annual Partners Dinner of the Business Council for Latin America (CEAPI). This event, held in the Spanish capital, brought together prominent business and political leaders to strengthen the ties between Spain and Latin America, reaffirming the commitment to business and cultural collaboration between both regions.

The event featured the participation of Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the Ibero-American Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan. Both leaders highlighted the importance of CEAPI in consolidating a solid, inclusive business space aimed at generating a positive social impact.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Contribution to Ibero-American Development

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, recognized for her leadership in social and business initiatives, serves as a bridge between key sectors of Ibero-America. On this occasion, her participation reaffirms Unidos en Red's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and public-private collaboration. Her work drives projects aimed at transforming the business and social landscape, with an emphasis on sustainability and gender equality.

"Strengthening Ibero-American ties is essential for joint development. Supporting initiatives that bring together business and political leaders is key to a prosperous future for both regions," expressed Mireya Blavia de Cisneros during the dinner.

CEAPI: A Growth Engine for Ibero-America

CEAPI, made up of 320 presidents of leading Ibero-American companies, is consolidating itself as a think tank that fosters reflection and dialogue on the region's challenges. Among its goals are promoting business trust, public-private collaboration, and the role of women in economic development.

During the dinner, Rebeca Grynspan thanked CEAPI for its impact on deepening transatlantic business relationships. "Collaboration is the key to addressing global challenges. CEAPI has proven to be a catalyst for change, bringing together leaders to foster inclusive and sustainable growth," Grynspan stated.

Madrid: A Bridge Between Ibero-America and Europe

Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, emphasized the historical role of the capital as a meeting point between Latin America and Europe. He stressed the importance of Madrid as a welcoming city for Latin American entrepreneurs and investors, highlighting that the shared language strengthens economic and social ties.

"Madrid aims to be the key city for Ibero-America in Europe. It is essential to continue building bridges that drive our economies and strengthen our Ibero-American community," Martínez-Almeida pointed out.

Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainability as Pillars

The CEAPI annual dinner focused on addressing challenges such as digitalization, social inclusion, and sustainable development. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the need to prioritize these pillars, highlighting their impact on new generations and business growth.

"The role of women and youth is crucial to ensure a more equitable future. At Unidos en Red, we work to foster active participation in projects with social impact," she added.

Strengthening Ibero-American Relations

With events such as the CEAPI Annual Dinner, Ibero-America moves toward greater economic and social integration. The participation of leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros underscores the commitment to initiatives that promote sustainable and equitable growth.

