Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Julio Iglesias back the future of Latin music with a scholarship

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® has announced that it is now accepting applications for the prestigious Julio Iglesias Scholarship, aimed at music students interested in Latin music. This four-year scholarship, with a maximum value of $200,000, is designed to support talented students in need of financial assistance to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in music at the renowned Berklee College of Music. The scholarship will begin in the Fall 2024 semester and is focused on students who wish to specialize in Latin music genres, a constantly growing and relevant area within the global music industry.

Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®: Supporting Music Education

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has been a pillar in promoting music education and Latin culture. In its commitment to supporting emerging talent, the Foundation has created this prestigious scholarship, which is awarded to a student with exceptional talent in the field of Latin music. This initiative aims not only to foster the development of Latin artists but also to support their career growth at one of the world’s most recognized educational institutions, Berklee College of Music.

“It is an honor to offer a promising student the opportunity to receive formal music education at one of the best institutions in the world,” said Julio Iglesias, creator of the scholarship. “With this scholarship, I hope to extend my legacy and help form the next generation of ambassadors of Latin music,” added the Spanish singer.

The Julio Iglesias Scholarship is part of the Prodigy Scholarship, launched five years ago with the goal of providing visibility and financial support to young artists who wish to hone their skills in music and contribute to the growth of Latin genres. The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® has awarded over $5 million in scholarships, grants, donations of musical instruments, and educational events worldwide, helping to form artists who keep the legacy of Latin music alive.

Julio Iglesias: An Icon of Latin Music

Julio Iglesias, a name that resonates around the world, is considered one of the most successful Latin artists of all time. With a career spanning more than five decades, Iglesias has sold over 300 million records worldwide and has received numerous awards, including a GRAMMY®. In 2001, Iglesias was honored as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy® and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 from the Recording Academy®.

“My career has allowed me to live and share music with millions of people around the world,” said Iglesias. “Now, with the Julio Iglesias Scholarship, I can support young talents who have the passion and skill to take Latin music even further,” added the artist, clearly emphasizing his commitment to music education and promoting Latin music internationally.

The Julio Iglesias Scholarship and Its Impact on Latin Music

The Julio Iglesias Scholarship has been established to provide training opportunities in Latin music to students who would otherwise be unable to afford an education at a prestigious institution like Berklee College of Music. Through this scholarship, young music students will have the chance to study and develop their skills in genres such as Latin pop, reggaeton, salsa, bachata, flamenco, and other musical styles that have been key in the growth of the Latin music industry.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, highlighted the importance of initiatives like this for the future of Latin music. “We are pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Prodigy Scholarship in collaboration with Julio Iglesias. We deeply appreciate his support and commitment to inspiring future generations of Latin artists to achieve excellence,” said Blavia de Cisneros.

This scholarship is awarded through a highly competitive selection process, where the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Scholarship Committee evaluates applicants not only for their musical ability but also for their dedication, passion, and potential to contribute to Latin music globally.

Previous Artists Who Have Supported the Prodigy Scholarship

Over the years, the Prodigy Scholarship has received the support of some of the most influential artists in Latin music. Enrique Iglesias, Juan Luis Guerra, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Vives, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan have co-sponsored this scholarship, supporting the next generation of musicians who are poised to take Latin music to new heights.

These artists have been instrumental in the growth of Latin music, and their involvement with the Prodigy Scholarship reflects their commitment to developing new talent and their desire to leave a lasting legacy in the music industry.

Commitment to the Future of Latin Music

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® continues to play a vital role in fostering Latin music and supporting new talent who will contribute to the evolution of the genre. Through initiatives like the Julio Iglesias Scholarship, the Foundation demonstrates its commitment to the future of Latin music by supporting tomorrow’s musicians so they can thrive in the competitive world of music.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that we continue to drive Latin music, not only through the production and distribution of music but also through educational support,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “The Julio Iglesias Scholarship is an excellent opportunity to continue building the legacy of Latin music and to help talented students reach their full potential.”

The Julio Iglesias Scholarship is a unique opportunity for music students with talent in Latin music genres. By joining prestigious institutions such as Berklee College of Music, scholarship recipients can count on the support and backing of iconic figures in Latin music. The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues to demonstrate its commitment to music education and the promotion of Latin culture.

