Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is recognized for her commitment to sustainable development and the revaluation of Colombian cocoa. Her work has been vital in restoring Cauca's prominent position in the country's cocoa industry, promoting an environmentally friendly production model that benefits local communities.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Unidos en la Red, has become a key figure in the revitalization of the cocoa production chain in Colombia through the project "Cacao Para La Paz." This program, driven by Ayuda en Acción and funded by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), aims to strengthen the production and commercialization of cocoa in the departments of Cauca, Nariño, and Valle del Cauca.

The leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been fundamental in establishing a cocoa corridor, uniting the producing areas in these departments. This corridor seeks to optimize productivity through the implementation of sustainable agroforestry techniques, enhancing the quality of cocoa and promoting competitiveness in local and international markets.

The project focuses on training and supporting more than 400 cocoa producers, with a special intervention in the department of Cauca, where 215 local producers benefit. Under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, producers have received specialized technical assistance throughout the value chain, from primary cocoa production to entry into specialized markets. This comprehensive approach not only improves product quality but also opens new commercial opportunities for small farmers, driving economic development in regions affected by conflict.

