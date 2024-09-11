Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her impact on business sustainability

About MC Global Ventures

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark on the business and social landscape of Latin America throughout her career. As the founder and president of MC Global Ventures, Mireya has played a key role in managing her family's equity stakes in multiple industrial sectors, including telecommunications, energy (oil and gas), manufacturing, and real estate. Her innovative and sustainable approach to business management has been instrumental in the success of the companies she leads.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has excelled in her role at Digitel, one of the leading mobile phone operators in Venezuela, where she spearheads the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs. These initiatives focus on reducing the technological gap and improving living conditions in Venezuela’s most vulnerable communities. Her strong commitment to social responsibility has made her a catalyst for change in the region, promoting impactful and sustainable solutions.

Venezuela Sin Límites: A Legacy of Social Commitment

In 1999, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros founded Venezuela Sin Límites, a non-profit organization dedicated to institutional strengthening in Venezuela. Since its inception, the foundation has supported over 410 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and partnered with more than 100 strategic allies. The organization has gained recognition for its dedication to promoting social entrepreneurship, awarding the country’s most outstanding social entrepreneurs in partnership with the World Economic Forum for five consecutive years. In addition, in 2015, Mireya established the Asociación Civil Para Más, a training center providing education and training for children, young people, and adults with special needs.

Unidos en Red: Fostering Strategic Social Alliances

Throughout her career, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has championed the creation of strategic alliances that have strengthened social action across Latin America. Alongside leaders like Carlos Slim Helú, she co-founded Unidos en Red, an initiative that integrates the social efforts of entrepreneurial families in the region. Established in 2012 as a non-profit organization, Unidos en Red unites international business leaders and artists committed to sustainable development, providing access to technologies and promoting innovative solutions with high social impact.

Awards and International Leadership

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been honored with numerous awards for her philanthropic and business endeavors. In 2015, she received the Philanthropic Award from the Starlite Foundation for her contributions to the sustainable development of humanity. In 2017, she was recognized by the Consejo Empresarial Alianza por Iberoamérica (CEAPI) for her distinguished business experience and dedication to social development. Her influence extends internationally as Honorary Ambassador of the Social Impact Chapter of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), and she serves on the boards of multiple organizations.

A Career of Social and Business Impact

Born in Santiago, Chile, Mireya moved to Venezuela at the age of 8, where she built her family alongside her late husband, Venezuelan businessman Oswaldo Cisneros Fajardo, and their six children. With a background in Psychopedagogy and Business Administration, Mireya has combined her business acumen with a deep social commitment. Her focus on impact investing and meaningful innovation has enabled her to make significant contributions to poverty reduction, women’s empowerment, and the promotion of access to education and online technologies.

About MC Global Ventures

MC Global Ventures is an investment firm that manages the Cisneros family’s holdings in various key industries, with a strong focus on sustainability and social impact. The company is committed to developing initiatives that promote innovation, social responsibility, and long-term growth.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Venezuela Sin Límites is a non-profit organization dedicated to social transformation in Venezuela. Founded in 1999 by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation supports hundreds of non-governmental organizations, promoting sustainable development through social innovation and the implementation of high-impact projects in areas such as education, health, and community development.

More info:

