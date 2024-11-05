Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Focus on the Future of Music

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is pleased to announce the third edition of the Connect TogetHER mentorship program from Leading Ladies of Entertainment in collaboration with She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the presence of women in the music industry. This annual mentorship program continues to be a benchmark in the industry, providing support, guidance, and resources for young women interested in building a career in the world of music and entertainment.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is pleased to announce the third edition of the Connect TogetHER mentorship program from Leading Ladies of Entertainment in collaboration with She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the presence of women in the music industry. This annual mentorship program continues to be a benchmark in the industry, providing support, guidance, and resources for young women interested in building a career in the world of music and entertainment.

The Connect TogetHER program focuses on closing the gender gap within the Latin music sector, providing emerging women with the opportunity to receive personalized mentorship from recognized industry figures. This edition of Leading Ladies of Entertainment offers exclusive access to the experiences and knowledge of award-winning professionals such as Róndine Alcalá, Marcella Araica, María Elisa Ayerbe, Goyo, Mon Laferte, Mayna Nevarez, Pamela Silva, Simone Torres, Mónica Vélez, and Ana Villacorta López. These leaders in their respective fields actively and selflessly participate, sharing their learnings and encouraging the new generation of women in entertainment.

At a special event, the Connect TogetHER panel, presented in collaboration with Spotify for Artists, will include key conversations with Róndine Alcalá, María Elisa Ayerbe, and Mayna Nevarez, moderated by mentees Stephanie Acosta and Valeria Peñaranda. Participants will enjoy enriching talks and inspiring experiences that will contribute to their professional development.

An Opportunity to Reduce the Gender Gap in Latin Music

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, has tirelessly worked to create opportunities that promote gender equality in Latin music. Since the program's launch in 2016, Leading Ladies of Entertainment has been fundamental in recognizing socially conscious women who, through their contributions and successes, have inspired the next generation of leaders in the music and entertainment industry. "Our Connect TogetHER mentorship program is a unique opportunity for young talents to receive the support they need to make their way into this industry," stated Blavia de Cisneros. "The commitment of our mentors from Leading Ladies of Entertainment is essential to continue advancing toward a more inclusive industry."

Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, also expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude toward the mentors: "The Connect TogetHER program continues to evolve year after year. Thanks to the time and knowledge that our mentors generously contribute, we can continue to nurture the talent of the next generation of women in Latin music. Together with She Is The Music, we are committed to closing the gender gap in the music sector."

Collaboration with She Is The Music to Amplify Impact

The collaboration with She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization founded with the purpose of increasing female representation in music, is key to the success of the Connect TogetHER mentorship program. With Alexandra Lioutikoff, co-chair of the She Is The Music Latin Committee, at the helm of the alliance, the mentorship program has been further strengthened, expanding its reach and enhancing the opportunities available for young women wishing to develop in the music sector. "We are very proud and excited to continue our collaboration with Leading Ladies of Entertainment for this third edition of the Connect TogetHER mentorship program. Each year, we have been able to support and empower more women in music and provide future generations with the resources they need to succeed," commented Lioutikoff, who is also president of Universal Music Publishing Latin America and the Latin market in the United States.

Frontline Mentors: Women Leaders Who Inspire

This year's Connect TogetHER program features the participation of some of the most prominent women in the music and entertainment industry. Among the mentors are:

Róndine Alcalá ;, founder of RondenePR , recognized for her expertise in public relations in music and entertainment.

;, founder of , recognized for her expertise in public relations in music and entertainment. Marcella Araica , recording and mixing engineer, and vice president of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios.

, recording and mixing engineer, and vice president of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios. María Elisa Ayerbe , sound engineer and Latin GRAMMY® ; winner.

, sound engineer and ; winner. Goyo, award-winning artist and one of the most influential voices in Latin music.

music. Mon Laferte, Latin GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® ; nominee.

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter and ; nominee. Mayna Nevarez , founder and executive director of Nevarez Communications and president of the Miami chapter of Women in Music.

, founder and executive director of Communications and president of the chapter of in Music. Pamela Silva , award-winning journalist and media figure.

, award-winning journalist and media figure. Simone Torres , engineer and GRAMMY® ;-nominated vocal producer.

, engineer and ;-nominated vocal producer. Mónica Vélez, composer and Latin GRAMMY® ; winner.

; winner. Ana Villacorta López, senior vice president of Marketing and Promotion at Sony Music Entertainment Mexico.

These mentors not only provide their technical knowledge and industry experience but also their commitment to training new female leaders in Latin music.

The Future of Latin Music with Leading Ladies of Entertainment and Connect TogetHER

Since its inception in 2016, Leading Ladies of Entertainment has grown to become a platform for change within the Latin music industry, highlighting women who, in addition to their professional success, have a social commitment and have been role models for other women in entertainment. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her team at the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation are committed to continuing to expand the impact of Connect TogetHER, ensuring that the program remains a powerful tool for equal opportunities in the music field.

The Connect TogetHER event will be streamed across various digital platforms and will be available on Spotify for Artists, providing access to a global audience eager to learn and connect with the knowledge of these mentors. The panel's streaming will allow the message and teachings of these leaders to reach more people and continue to decrease the gender gap in the music sector.

