Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, executive of Unidos en Red, has played a crucial role in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) in Latin America. Her leadership at the recent "AI Summit" in Cartagena, organized by the Ministry of ICT of Colombia, highlights her commitment to the development of AI policies and regional collaboration.

An Essential Role in the AI Summit<br />

During the summit, which brought together 300 experts, ministers, and authorities from 15 countries in the region, Blavia de Cisneros was a central figure. Her participation not only strengthened collaboration initiatives among countries but also underscored the need to move toward technology production rather than being mere consumers.

Collaboration with International Organizations<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has worked closely with UNESCO and other organizations to develop strategies and funding for AI projects in Latin America. Her focus on ethics and inclusion is fundamental to ensuring that artificial intelligence benefits all communities, without discriminating against vulnerable groups.

Importance of Ethics in AI<br />

In her interventions, Blavia de Cisneros has emphasized the importance of developing AI from an ethical and moral perspective. At a time when technology is advancing rapidly, her leadership promotes a framework that seeks to break harmful stereotypes and paradigms, ensuring that the development of AI is done responsibly.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is a prominent leader in the field of artificial intelligence in Latin America. Her role in the "AI Summit" and her commitment to ethical technology governance are examples of how regional leadership can drive technological and social development in the region. With initiatives like those she leads, the future of artificial intelligence in Latin America looks promising.

Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, artificial intelligence, AI summit, AI governance, ethics in technology, Latin America, Unidos en Red, UNESCO, AI policy development, inclusion in technology.