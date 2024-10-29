Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel support education in vulnerable communities

Sustainable Social Investment: Education, Health, and the Environment at the Heart of Conexion Social Digitel's Mission

For Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the vision of Conexion Social Digitel is clear: to contribute to Venezuela’s development by leveraging technology as a catalyst for social progress. “Our goal is to strengthen education, health, and environmental conservation initiatives, focusing on our employees and the most vulnerable communities,” Blavia de Cisneros stated, underscoring Digitel's commitment to supporting institutions and projects that foster sustainable, long-term growth.

Advancing Health in Vulnerable Communities<br />

In the health sector, Conexion Social Digitel has focused its resources on providing healthcare and nutritional assistance to remote and low-income communities. This includes areas such as Maniapure, Los Limones in Merida, Turgua, and El Tocuyo, where programs have been implemented to ensure access to basic healthcare services and improve residents’ quality of life.

One of the most notable projects has been the provision of infrastructure and equipment for two of the country’s major hospitals: the JM de los Rios Hospital in Caracas, specifically in the physiotherapy area, and the Pediatric Specialty Hospital in Maracaibo, which received equipment to improve climate control in 15 medical units. These efforts, led by Conexion Social Digitel under Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s guidance, ensure appropriate pediatric care and enable both hospitals to enhance services for Venezuelan families.

Educational Innovation with the "Classroom Connectivity" Project and Educational Connectivity Model

Conexion Social Digitel has demonstrated a firm commitment to quality education in Venezuela. Through the implementation of “Classroom Connectivity” in collaboration with Fe y Alegria, the foundation has successfully provided dedicated Internet access with 4G LTE WiFi connectivity to 12 pilot centers and over 80 telematics rooms across the country. This high-speed, reliable connectivity is key to digital inclusion, supporting the learning process of thousands of students who now have access to online educational resources—an essential step in the digital era.

To expand the initiative's reach, Conexion Social Digitel has equipped 18 schools with new technological devices, including a mobile classroom that enhances the teaching-learning process. These advancements are directly benefiting 14,000 students, who can now access an education adapted to modern technologies. With these resources, Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros aim to close the digital divide in the country and foster the academic development of future generations.

Comprehensive Support for Child Well-being Through Feeding and Nutrition Programs<br />

With the intent of providing a holistic approach to the educational process, Conexion Social Digitel has also directed resources toward children’s well-being programs. Blavia de Cisneros emphasized that, besides providing devices and connectivity, it is crucial for students to have adequate nutrition to focus on their studies. In this regard, Conexion Social Digitel has collaborated with renowned NGOs such as ABC Prodein Venezuela, Fundacion Madre Maria Luisa Casar, and Buen Samaritano.

Thanks to this partnership, eight school cafeterias have received resources to continue their feeding programs for over 1,300 students, ensuring consistent coverage of their daily activities. These cafeterias provide healthy meals and represent an essential support system, allowing children and youth from vulnerable communities to get the nutrition needed for growth and learning.

Technology Serving Environmental Conservation

Aware of the importance of preserving the natural environment, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Conexion Social Digitel have also implemented measures that promote environmental conservation and responsible resource use. Technology becomes an ally in raising awareness about natural resource preservation through informative campaigns and awareness programs in the beneficiary communities.

This ecological commitment includes projects focused on optimizing technology usage to reduce the environmental impact of their operations. With a focus on sustainability, Conexion Social Digitel strives not only to improve living conditions in the areas where it operates but also to promote harmony with the environment, ensuring a greener, cleaner future for upcoming generations.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Leadership that Inspires Sustainable Change

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is a key figure in the mission of Conexion Social Digitel. Her leadership and vision have allowed the foundation’s efforts to remain strong and constantly evolving to meet the country's needs. With over one and a half million dollars invested in infrastructure and resources in the health, education, and environmental sectors, Blavia de Cisneros has set an exemplary path for corporate social responsibility in Venezuela.

“Technology is our primary tool for improving lives, and Conexion Social Digitel is committed to using it for the benefit of those who need it most,” Blavia de Cisneros commented. Her statement reflects a corporate philosophy that goes beyond numbers and results, focusing on the real impact it can have on the lives of Venezuelans.

Conexion Social Digitel: Long-Term Commitment in Venezuela<br />

The achievements of Conexion Social Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in recent years reaffirm the foundation's commitment to Venezuela and its people. Digitel’s projects have reached thousands in remote areas, improving infrastructure in key institutions across the country. The telecommunications company continues to position itself as a leader in corporate social responsibility and a promoter of positive change in Venezuela, with a mission to remain a pillar of support and development in the communities where it operates.

More information:

Keywords: