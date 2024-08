Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel: Social impact in action

Mexico City – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a recognized business and social leader, has once again demonstrated her commitment to social responsibility by participating in the First Delegates Meeting of the Social Work Coordination (CTS) of the Red Padres e Hijos Network, held in Mexico City. As a social responsibility advisor for Digitel and a representative of Unidos en Red, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros plays a crucial role in promoting strategic alliances and strengthening initiatives that aim to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable sectors in Latin America.

This meeting brought together 30 delegates from 13 Latin American countries, including Conexión Social Digitel, a pioneering telecommunications company in Venezuela. The meeting aimed to exchange experiences and strengthen social responsibility alliances to expand and make more efficient the social support provided by the Red Padres e Hijos Network to disadvantaged communities.

"Social responsibility is not just a commitment; it is an urgent need to generate real change in our communities," expressed Mireya Blavia de Cisneros during the meeting. "Through strategic alliances and innovative programs, we are transforming lives and creating opportunities for those who need it most across the region."

The Social Work Coordination (CTS) is driven by Unidos en Red, along with the Carlos Slim Foundation, the Kaluz Foundation, and other organizations like Digitel, which are committed to social innovation and supporting the most vulnerable sectors. During the meeting, Mercedes Hernández, Corporate Communications and Social Connection Manager at Digitel, presented the company’s success stories in Venezuela, highlighting connectivity projects in schools and hospitals that have significantly improved education and healthcare in the country.

Digitel has proven to be a leading company in the telecommunications sector in Venezuela, not only for its technological capabilities but also for its social commitment. The projects presented at the meeting reflect a strong correlation between the customer and the company, where the well-being of communities is a priority.

"Our goal is to continue consolidating projects that drive social development and create growth opportunities for all Venezuelans," stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "Collaboration with other organizations and innovation are key to achieving this goal."

About Digitel

Digitel is a leading Venezuelan company in the telecommunications market, pioneering advanced communication solutions. With a focus on social responsibility, Digitel offers mobile, fixed-line, and high-speed Internet services, supporting vulnerable communities through its social programs.

About Unidos en Red

Unidos en Red is a foundation dedicated to promoting social responsibility projects in Latin America, working in collaboration with companies and organizations to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged communities. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Unidos en Red has become a reference in creating strategic alliances that generate a positive impact in the region.

