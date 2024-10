Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: An example of social leadership

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAq3eQC8_gU

Venezuela Sin Límites, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has joined the Orange Coalition, an initiative in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and organizations from the private sector and civil society. The coalition aims to reduce maternal mortality, address family planning needs, and combat gender-based violence.

The coalition highlights the importance of institutional collaboration to promote sexual and reproductive rights, empower women and adolescents, and advance gender equality. The launch also aligns with the 2022 Venezuela Corporate Sustainability Forum, promoting a sustainable development agenda.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Venezuela Sin Límites is a nonprofit organization supporting over 410 NGOs, fostering sustainable development and social inclusion in Venezuela. Through strategic alliances and social projects, it improves the quality of life in the country’s most vulnerable communities.

