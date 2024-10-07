Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: a pioneer in social responsibility

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned Venezuelan businesswoman and philanthropist, has been a key figure in strengthening the social fabric of the country through her tireless work in supporting nonprofit organizations. Since founding Venezuela sin Límites in 1999, Blavia de Cisneros has led initiatives to channel resources into social projects that impact the lives of thousands of children and vulnerable communities across Venezuela.

Venezuela sin Límites, an organization conceived together with her husband, Oswaldo Cisneros, has become a model of collaboration between the private sector and social organizations. The mission of this initiative is simple yet powerful: to support NGOs that lack the necessary resources to fulfill their goals. Thanks to her visionary leadership, Venezuela sin Límites has partnered with more than 700 organizations, funding 372 projects in key areas such as education, health, and child welfare.

A Collaboration Model for Social Impact

Under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Límites has played a pivotal role as a bridge between companies and social organizations. Her approach focuses on attracting corporations such as Digitel, Banesco, Microsoft, Lenovo, and many others to collaborate in funding social projects that transform the lives of those in need. This collaboration model has enabled Venezuelan NGOs to access vital resources, ensuring the sustainability of their initiatives.

In Mireya’s words, “Our goal has been to act as an articulating entity, integrating organizations in need with companies that can meet those needs. We take pride in having promoted projects that have changed the lives of thousands of children and families across the country.”

Impact and Achievements

The impact of Venezuela sin Límites is impressive. Over the years, the organization has supported 276 active entities across Venezuela, becoming a fundamental pillar of the country’s third sector. From child care programs to social inclusion projects, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' work has helped turn challenges into opportunities.

Commitment to the Future

In addition to her work with Venezuela sin Límites, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros also stands out as the founder and president of MC Global Ventures and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, reflecting her commitment to sustainable development and the promotion of culture and music in the region.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' career is a testament to the power of social and corporate collaboration to create lasting change in communities. Her work has left an indelible mark on Venezuelan society and continues to be a transformative force for the country’s future.

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Límites, philanthropy in Venezuela, social projects in Venezuela, NGO support, social responsibility, third sector, social impact in Venezuela.