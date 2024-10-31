Blavia de Cisneros’ collaboration with the Ford Motor Company Fund exemplifies her approach to partnering with institutions and leaders from various industries to enhance youth development. This alliance, including iconic figures such as Mireya Ramos, opens doors for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, bridging the gap between emerging talent and musical career opportunities.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, renowned philanthropist and director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, continues to solidify her influence in music education and cultural development across Latin America and the United States. In this latest initiative, Blavia de Cisneros leads a strategic collaboration with Latin GRAMMY® winner Mireya Ramos, founder of the all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache, and the Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic division of Ford Motor Company. Through this partnership, a $40,000 donation was made to support the Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™ program, which included providing musical instruments and creating educational experiences for students at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City.

This investment, coordinated by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, marks the 28th time Ford Motor Company has supported this notable music education initiative, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing young talent and Latin culture. This project, spearheaded by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, enables thousands of students across the continent to discover their passion for music, inspiring them with resources and tools that enhance their artistic and educational growth.

A Collaboration that Transforms Lives

During the donation ceremony, J.C. Harmon High School students not only received a substantial supply of instruments but also enjoyed an exclusive performance by singer and songwriter Mireya Ramos. Following the presentation, the students engaged in a Q&A session led by journalist Irasema Torres, exploring Ramos’ artistic journey and career opportunities in music.

“I am truly honored and grateful to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation for inviting me to represent this generous initiative,” said Ramos. “We hope that, through the donation of these instruments, each student experiences the freedom to dream and create.”

This educational program’s impact goes beyond simply providing instruments. By equipping students with the tools to develop their talent, the initiative fosters a profound connection to their cultural heritage and opens opportunities in music, a vision aligned with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ commitment to supporting arts education for young people in vulnerable situations.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Leadership at the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation

As director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has played an instrumental role in expanding high-impact educational programs, including the Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™ initiative. Under her leadership, the Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and donations to support young music talent across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Blavia de Cisneros has transformed the Foundation’s mission into an ongoing effort to provide access to quality music education, regardless of beneficiaries’ socioeconomic backgrounds.

Blavia de Cisneros’ collaboration with the Ford Motor Company Fund exemplifies her approach to partnering with institutions and leaders from various industries to enhance youth development. This alliance, including iconic figures such as Mireya Ramos, opens doors for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, bridging the gap between emerging talent and musical career opportunities.

Ford Motor Company Fund: Committed to the Community

With its 28th participation in this educational initiative, the Ford Motor Company Fund reinforces its dedication to fostering artistic and cultural development in the communities it serves. By collaborating with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Ford aims to connect with young students, giving them the chance to explore a career in music. This effort has a transformative reach, enabling students to access training programs and educational resources that would otherwise be beyond their reach.

Ford Motor Company Fund’s mission is not only philanthropic but also a response to a social impact approach that resonates with the needs of the Latino community and other vulnerable groups in the United States and worldwide. By joining forces with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, Ford contributes to enriching Latin music culture and creating opportunities that empower future generations.

Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™: A Program Inspiring and Developing Tomorrow’s Musicians

Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™ has become a vital educational platform for young talent across the continent. Since its inception, the program has impacted thousands of students who have had the chance to participate in master classes, attend performances by renowned artists, and receive quality instruments for their musical training. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ vision has been instrumental in the program’s growth, transforming it into an educational pillar that connects young talent with their culture and instills the discipline, creativity, and passion necessary for a career in music.

The recent experience at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City is a reflection of this initiative’s success. Through Mireya Ramos’ performance and direct engagement with students, they were able to gain a broader perspective on the music industry and understand the challenges and opportunities it offers. The program also serves as a source of empowerment and motivation for young people from diverse backgrounds, who see their aspirations reflected in Ramos’ example and the Foundation’s ongoing support.

A Bright Future for Music Education

Thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ leadership and her ability to bring together key institutions, the future of music education in the United States and Latin America is promising. The collaboration with the Ford Motor Company Fund and artists like Mireya Ramos highlights the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s commitment to promoting youth talent and cultural diversity, fostering opportunities for young people to develop their musical skills and pursue careers in the arts.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros continues to be a key figure in advancing arts education and social development, making a significant difference in the lives of thousands of students. Her philanthropic approach and vision for a world where all young people have access to quality music education are reflected in every program and opportunity she creates. With the support of committed companies like Ford, Blavia de Cisneros’ legacy continues to grow, inspiring future generations of musicians to fulfill their dreams and contributing to the enrichment of Latin culture worldwide.

