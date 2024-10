Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Beacon of Leadership at Digitel

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned businesswoman and philanthropist, continues to make significant strides in the telecommunications industry through her leadership at Digitel, Venezuela's leading mobile operator. As the founder and President of MC Global Ventures, Mireya manages her family's investments across various sectors, including telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, and real estate.

At the helm of Digitel, Mireya has implemented innovative and sustainable strategies that have propelled the company to the forefront of the industry. Her commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has established Digitel as a pioneer in social impact initiatives, making it a model for businesses across Latin America. Under her leadership, Digitel has launched numerous programs aimed at improving community well-being and addressing social challenges faced by underprivileged populations.

Mireya's vision extends beyond the corporate sector. In 1999, she founded Venezuela sin Límites, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening institutional frameworks in Venezuela. The organization has established partnerships with over 100 strategic allies and has benefited 410 non-governmental organizations, showcasing her dedication to fostering positive change in the region.

For 14 years, Mireya has also played a vital role in Unidos en Red, an initiative that unites business families in Latin America to drive social action. In 2012, Unidos en Red was formalized as a nonprofit organization, integrating renowned artists and prominent social entrepreneurs to tackle pressing issues through innovative solutions and strategic collaborations.

Her contributions to sustainable development have not gone unnoticed. Mireya serves as an honorary ambassador for the Social Impact Chapter of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and is a board member of various organizations, including the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Born in Santiago, Chile, and raised in Venezuela, Mireya's journey is a testament to her resilience and dedication to creating a lasting impact. She holds degrees in Psychopedagogy and Business Administration, allowing her to blend academic expertise with entrepreneurial insight effectively.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is not just shaping the future of Digitel; she is redefining corporate responsibility and social impact in Venezuela and beyond. Her relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to community empowerment exemplify the role of business leaders in fostering sustainable development.

