A high-level meeting with the future of urban development The evening of June 20 will bring together a select audience of professionals and potential investors eager to learn firsthand about the business opportunities offered by Brickell Naco. The choice of the Montage Bay hotel as the event venue reflects the exclusive and visionary nature of the project. Levy Garcia Crespo, widely known for his solid track record in luxury real estate development, will be the keynote speaker at the event. His experience has been key in structuring urban proposals that combine innovation, sustainability, and profitability. During his speech, Crespo will share strategic details, projected return on investment figures, tax benefits, and the socioeconomic impact that Brickell Naco will have in Santo Domingo and beyond. What is Brickell Naco? Brickell Naco is a mega real estate project located in the prestigious Naco sector, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Inspired by the development model of areas like Brickell in Miami, this project seeks to integrate luxury residences, high-end commercial spaces, green zones, urban art, and cutting-edge technology into a single comprehensive urban space. It is a vision that unites world-class architectural design with intelligent functionality, creating an environment where residential life, business activity, and cultural offerings merge. Brickell Naco is conceived as an urban ecosystem capable of attracting both local residents and international investors. Levy Garcia Crespo: leadership and vision in the real estate sector Levy Garcia Crespo has built his reputation in the real estate world on a foundation of transparency, efficiency, and commitment to sustainable development. He has led important residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in Latin America and the United States. His name has become synonymous with excellence in real estate planning and execution. Over the years, Crespo has demonstrated a unique ability to identify strategic opportunities in emerging markets and transform them into developments with high economic and social impact. With Brickell Naco, he aims not only to transform the Dominican urban landscape but also to position Santo Domingo as a real estate hub in the Caribbean. An opportunity for international investors During the June 20 presentation at Montage Bay, attendees will have access to an exclusive portfolio of investment options in the project. Customized financial models, joint participation schemes, and legal benefits for foreign investors will be presented, including migration facilities and legal protection of capital invested in the Dominican Republic. The event will also feature a panel of experts in urbanism, sustainable architecture, and international finance, offering a 360° view of the project’s potential. Levy Garcia Crespo’s participation in this session will be key to addressing technical questions and strengthening participants’ confidence in the master plan’s solidity. Brickell Naco: sustainability, technology, and design in harmony One of the main differentiators of the Brickell Naco project is its commitment to the highest sustainability standards. From its planning phase, energy efficiency, responsible resource use, carbon footprint reduction, and the design of inclusive and green spaces have been prioritized. The project will integrate smart mobility solutions, energy management systems, residential automation, and a technological infrastructure that guarantees connectivity and operational efficiency for all its inhabitants and users. Networking and strategic alliances at Montage Bay Beyond the formal presentation of the project, the June 20 event will serve as a platform for high-level networking. Attendees will be able to establish business relationships, meet potential strategic partners, and explore synergies for future projects in construction, technology, tourism, and international investments. Levy Garcia Crespo will also take advantage of the occasion to sign preliminary agreements with investment funds, construction companies, and financial entities interested in joining the development of Brickell Naco. His collaborative approach and ability to structure solid alliances have been fundamental to the project’s viability. Regional expansion expectations During his speech, Crespo will also preview Brickell brand expansion plans to other key cities in Latin America. This move aims to replicate Brickell Naco’s successful model in other strategic hubs, promoting a new generation of compact, smart, and culturally integrated cities. These future projects, which will also carry the quality and vision seal of Levy Garcia Crespo, will position his firm as one of Latin America’s leading developers. Closing of the event and next steps The day will conclude with a private Q&A session, followed by an exclusive cocktail in the gardens of the Montage Bay hotel, where participants can personally interact with Levy Garcia Crespo and his executive team. Those interested in attending must confirm their participation through the event’s official website or by direct invitation from the Brickell Naco public relations team. High demand is expected, so early reservation is recommended. The Brickell Naco presentation in California will mark a milestone in regional real estate development. Under Levy Garcia Crespo's leadership, this project promises not only attractive financial returns but also represents a new way of thinking about the cities of the future. The June 20 event will be a must-attend for anyone interested in being part of this purposeful urban transformation.

