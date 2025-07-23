Share article
Por Hernán Porras Molina. EntornoInteligente.com/ Julio 2025 ha sido un mes clave para la tecnología, con debut de smartphones plegables avanzados, dispositivos AI, wearables especializados, nuevas plataformas IoT y una escalada ambiciosa del ecosistema de gadgets conectados. La ola de lanzamientos promete redefinir experiencias de usuario en movilidad, salud y hogar inteligente.

**1. Smartphones plegables de gama alta**
Samsung presentó los **Galaxy Z Fold7** y **Z Flip7** el 9 de julio, destacándose por paneles ultradelgados (8.9?mm en modo plegado), cámaras avanzadas y herramientas AI como “Circle to Search&rdquo; y “Generative Edit&rdquo; impulsadas por Google Gemini ([local.newsbreak.com][1], [Business Insider][2]).
Además, el **Nothing Phone (3)** debutó el 1 de julio con diseño llamativo, Snapdragon 8s Gen?4 y mejoras IA, mientras que el **OnePlus Nord 5** ofrece buenas prestaciones en gamas media–alta ([StartupNews.fyi][3]).

**2. Nueva generación de consolas portátiles**
Nintendo lanzó la **Switch?2** el 5 de junio, con pantalla de 7.9″ a 120?Hz, soporte 4K en TV y 12?GB de RAM. Se han vendido 3.5 millones de unidades rápidamente ([Wikipedia][4]). Además, el evento Pokémon Presents confirmó títulos para esta consola, como *Legends Z?A*, reforzando su atractivo en verano ([TechRadar][5]).

**3. Expansión en IoT, EV y wearables**
Xiaomi sorprendió con su **YU7 EV**, su primer SUV eléctrico, junto a gadgets como el **Smart Band?10** y prototipos de gafas AR ([TS2 Space][6]).
Entretanto, India espera al **Realme?15?Pro?5G** (24?julio), con gran batería de 9?340?mAh y enfoque AI ([The Economic Times][7]).

**4. Avances en infraestructura móvil y red**
Julio también fue testigo de pruebas tempranas de tecnologías **6G en Tokio**, combinadas con los lanzamientos masivos de dispositivos 5G de nueva generación, posicionando a la movilidad como motor del mes ([TS2 Space][8]).

**5. Tendencias emergentes y mercado de consumo**
Dispositivos AI, compra social, voice & visual search y enfoques ecológicos marcan las nuevas tendencias ([thesiliconreview.com][9]).
Además, se fortalecen categorías como auriculares inalámbricos, power banks y smart home gadgets, según expertos ([local.newsbreak.com][1]).

Julio 2025 confirma una era de innovación intensa: smartphones plegables y AI, ecosistemas portátiles que amplían estilo de vida, y avances en movilidad eléctrica e IoT. Estos lanzamientos no solo elevan la competencia entre gigantes como Samsung, Nintendo, Xiaomi y Google, sino que anticipan un otoño cargado de nuevos desafíos y oportunidades para consumidores, desarrolladores y canales de mercado.

