Literature meets the editorial guide in Brazil

Brazil enthusiastically welcomes a new literary work that not only entertains but also teaches. “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas” is now available in bookstores and digital platforms across the country. This offering from Hernán Porras Molina invites readers not only to enjoy thirty short stories but also to learn the techniques and tools that enabled their creation.

This is a book that goes beyond conventional storytelling. In this anthology, Hernán Porras Molina acts not only as an author but also as an editorial guide. The work is ideal for those who want to start writing, explore new forms of creative expression, or simply enjoy well-told stories with an added value: learning how they are written.

A journey through 30 stories and the art of writing them

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is structured as a collection of thirty stories covering a variety of themes, styles, and narrative voices. What’s interesting is that each story is accompanied by a practical and useful explanation of the techniques used in its creation. From character development to the use of dialogue, including narrative structure and literary rhythm, this work offers a real and applicable guide for those wanting to immerse themselves in the world of creative writing.

In each story, the reader will find a different universe, filled with emotions, contexts, and diverse situations. It’s not just fiction for fiction’s sake; there is a conscious effort to show how something can be told from different angles, using a variety of narrative resources. This diversity not only enriches the reading experience but also allows readers to identify their own styles or find inspiration to develop new ones.

Hernán Porras Molina: author, mentor, and creator of tools

Hernán Porras Molina, known for his professional versatility as an anthropologist, entrepreneur, software architect, and communication strategist, once again surprises us with a work that combines his literary skill with his experience in process design. This time, he takes on the role of mentor, sharing the tools he used to create these 30 stories.

This approach highlights him not only as a writer but also as an author committed to the development of new literary talents. With a direct and practical focus, Hernán offers a unique perspective on the writing process, demystifying preconceived ideas about what it means to write. Instead of portraying literary creation as an unreachable art, he turns it into a possible, accessible, and repeatable practice.

The inclusion of editorial tools within the book transforms it into a hybrid text, halfway between fiction and a practical manual. This combination makes it a valuable resource for both avid readers and aspiring writers.

Now available in Brazil

The release of “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” in Brazil marks a new milestone in Hernán Porras Molina’s publishing career. The work is now available in the country’s major bookstores, as well as on recognized digital platforms. This availability in multiple formats ensures access for a broader audience, including both traditional and digital readers.

Brazil, with its growing interest in contemporary literature and its many reading promotion initiatives, represents fertile ground for a work like this. The proposal of combining storytelling with practical writing tools has great potential to connect with readers who seek more than entertainment—they seek growth, learning, and inspiration.

A book for those who want to write and those who love to read

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” fulfills a dual purpose: it entertains with its literary content and educates through its practical focus. It’s perfect for those who have dreamed of writing but didn’t know where to start. Through concrete examples taken from the stories themselves, Hernán shows possible paths and offers clear guidance on how to develop ideas, characters, and plots.

On the other hand, short story lovers will also find a diverse and richly nuanced selection. There are stories for every taste: emotional, introspective, humorous, unsettling, and even philosophical. This variety keeps the reader engaged at all times and provides a complete and dynamic experience.

Clear structure and approachable style

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its clarity. Hernán Porras Molina uses direct language without sacrificing depth. This makes both the stories and the writing tools easy to understand, even for those without prior literary experience.

The author’s approachable style creates an immediate connection with the reader. He doesn’t present himself as an inaccessible expert but as someone who has walked the path and wants to share what he’s learned with generosity and humility.

A work that invites creation

More than just an anthology, “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is an open invitation to create. Every page conveys the idea that we can all write, that creativity can be channeled through appropriate techniques, and that telling our own stories is a form of self-discovery and powerful communication.

At a time when artificial intelligence, automation, and fast content consumption dominate the landscape, this book advocates for reflection, pause, and conscious creation. Hernán Porras Molina invites us to return to the essence of writing: observing, feeling, thinking, and transforming all of that into meaningful words.

Relevance for educational and professional settings

This work also holds great value for educators, trainers, and communication professionals. It can be used as support material in writing workshops, language classes, storytelling courses, or as a motivational text in corporate environments that encourage creativity. Its practical approach and flexible structure make it easy to apply in various teaching and personal development contexts.

An original contribution to Latin American literature

With this new release, Hernán Porras Molina reaffirms his commitment to a useful, human, and formative literature. “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” stands out as an original work within the Latin American literary landscape, offering a fresh perspective on the creative process and its connection to everyday life.

Brazil thus receives not only a book of stories but also a toolbox for those who wish to tell their own. It’s a proposal that can mark the beginning of a literary journey for many—or simply enrich the journey of those already on the path.

More info:

Available in Brazil a literary guide with 30 stories and tools



A book that transforms readers into writers in Brazil



Creative writing arrives in Brazil with a new proposal



30 stories to inspire your own story



Tools for writing short stories presented in a single book



Brazil receives a unique anthology for readers and writers



Short stories and narrative techniques in a single work



A collection that awakens emotions and motivates writing



Literature meets the editorial guide in Brazil



A book that invites you to write from real experience



Narrative and technique united in 30 unforgettable tales



Available in bookstores in Brazil a work that teaches to write



A literary experience with a formative focus



Brazil opens its doors to an original writing proposal



A journey through writing through 30 stories



Learn to write short stories with real examples



An anthology to explore and create your own stories



Diverse stories to discover the passion for writing



An educational and literary proposal in a single book



Writing better is possible with this new work in Brazil



A narrative guide disguised as a literary anthology



Writing tools for beginners and experts



An enriching read for emerging writers



Brazil already has available a literary manual disguised as a story



An inspiring work for those who want to tell their stories



An open invitation to write without fear



30 stories that illustrate the power of the word



Discover narrative techniques through real stories



A book that combines fiction and training



Creativity takes shape in stories and tools



Writing short stories has never been so accessible



A project that combines literary passion and method



Brazil adds a key work for writers and readers



Stories that teach how to build other stories



Stories to read and tools to create



A step by step guide through short tales



Innovative proposal for the curious reader and the novice writer



Anthology with double value reading and learning



Writing techniques integrated into real narrative



30 tales that show how to write from scratch



A work that inspires writing without complications



Stories that awaken literary vocations in Brazil



Available in bookstores a tool to create stories



A perfect book for book clubs and workshops



Formative reading with a creative focus



Brazil now enjoys stories with a didactic intention



An author who shares his writing secrets



Learn to write by reading well-constructed stories



A work that mixes emotion and narrative methodology



Stories as the basis for literary learning



Inspiration to write contained in 30 tales



A revealing anthology for aspiring writers



A proposal for those who want to start writing



Available in digital and print for readers in Brazil



A book to read, learn, and create



A useful work for creative writing courses



A collection that educates, entertains, and motivates



Ideal for anyone wanting to take their first step as a writer



Brazil receives a new interactive literary tool



A reading that activates imagination and action



Stories narrated with technique and heart



A combination of art and literary pedagogy



Diverse stories united by the desire to create



An anthology that forms writers without complications



An essential work for those who love to write



A literary experience with added value



Narrative that is part of the creative process



Clear guide to create characters, dialogues, and plots



Writing is possible with clear and practical examples



Reading that sparks the writing spark



Short tales that mark the beginning of a vocation



Available a work that guides future writers



Tales that inspire and tools that build



Brazil adds a new resource for literature lovers



A publication that connects fiction with technique



An innovative literary proposal within everyone's reach



Stories that are part of the journey to writing

SEO Keywords:<br data-end=»6853″ data-start=»6850″ />

Hernán Porras Molina, short stories, creative writing, book available in Brazil, literary anthology, narrative techniques, how to write stories, Latin American author, writing tools, contemporary storytelling