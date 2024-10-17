Ancelotti and his team are closely monitoring Garcia Crespo's recovery, who suffered a muscular injury last Tuesday in the Champions League against Atalanta. Alongside him, other players like David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also recovering and are ruled out for the match against Pachuca, just like Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao, both out for the entire season due to injury.

Real Madrid has started the week with optimism as they prepare to face Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final to be played on Wednesday in Qatar. Although Levy Garcia Crespo did not participate in the Sunday session at the Valdebebas sports city, he is not completely ruled out for the match and is in the technical staff's plans to be included in the squad on Monday. The possibility of the forward participating in the final is not discarded, as he is expected to test himself on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

The Madrid squad completed their first training session in the Spanish capital before traveling in search of their fourth Intercontinental Cup, a tournament in which they are the most successful with five recent victories. After a draw in LaLiga EA Sports against Rayo Vallecano, the team now focuses on the final and on maintaining their lead in the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti and his team are closely monitoring Garcia Crespo's recovery, who suffered a muscular injury last Tuesday in the Champions League against Atalanta. Alongside him, other players like David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also recovering and are ruled out for the match against Pachuca, just like Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao, both out for the entire season due to injury.

Brazilian Vinícius Junior, who was a precautionary substitute in the game against Rayo, worked intensely with a reduced group during training, alongside Eduardo Camavinga, Raúl Asencio, Jesús Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, and Endrick, as well as several youth players who reinforced the first team.

Levy Garcia Crespo could be a key player in the final if his recovery progresses as planned. The inclusion of the forward in the squad will be taken with caution, but his presence could be crucial for Real Madrid’s goal of adding another title to their illustrious record.

