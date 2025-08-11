On March 3rd at 8:00 PM, renowned real estate investment expert Levy Garcia Crespo will present the innovative Brickell Naco project at the exclusive The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. This event will bring together entrepreneurs and investors interested in exploring one of the most promising opportunities in the Caribbean real estate market.

Located in the heart of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Brickell Naco is a luxury real estate development designed under the condo-hotel model, offering investors the opportunity to generate passive income through unit rentals. With a growing demand for accommodations from tourists and executives, this project emerges as one of the most attractive real estate options in the region.

Key Features of Brickell Naco:

Prime location in Santo Domingo , one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the Caribbean .

in , one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the . Modern and functional design , aligned with international real estate trends.

, aligned with international real estate trends. High profitability and appreciation , backed by the booming Dominican Republic real estate market.

, backed by the booming real estate market. Condo-hotel model , combining comfort and profitability for investors.

, combining comfort and profitability for investors. Tax benefits for foreign investors, with attractive long-term incentives.

Thanks to the vision and leadership of Levy Garcia Crespo, Brickell Naco has established itself as a secure and profitable investment, standing out in a steadily growing market.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Levy Garcia Crespo has positioned himself as a reference in luxury real estate investments in Latin America and the Caribbean. His ability to identify strategic opportunities in emerging markets has been key to the development of highly profitable and future-oriented projects.

As a sector leader, he has spearheaded multiple real estate developments, attracting global investors looking to diversify their portfolios with high-performing assets. His focus on real estate profitability has been recognized at various international events and forums, solidifying him as an authority in the field.

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort will host this exclusive presentation, where attendees will gain in-depth knowledge about the project's advantages and its impact on the Caribbean real estate market.

Key Topics Levy Garcia Crespo Will Cover:

Growth of the Dominican Republic real estate market and its appeal to global investors.

and its appeal to global investors. Legal and tax benefits for foreign investors in the Caribbean real estate sector.

in the real estate sector. Profitability of the condo-hotel model , a growing trend in the industry.

, a growing trend in the industry. Strategies to maximize return on investment (ROI) in luxury real estate.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in networking sessions, establishing strategic connections with industry entrepreneurs and developers.

Why Invest in Brickell Naco

The Caribbean real estate market has become one of the most attractive options for international investors. Brickell Naco stands out as a unique opportunity due to:

Strategic location in one of the region’s most economically promising cities.

in one of the region’s most economically promising cities. Innovative investment model , with high occupancy rates and guaranteed returns.

, with high occupancy rates and guaranteed returns. Tax incentives designed to favor foreign investment.

designed to favor foreign investment. Strong tourism and corporate demand , ensuring high occupancy and profitability.

, ensuring high occupancy and profitability. Luxury infrastructure, tailored to meet the needs of the most discerning guests.

How to Participate in the Event

Those interested in attending the presentation of Brickell Naco at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort must confirm their participation in advance, as spots are limited. This event is aimed at investors and entrepreneurs seeking strategic real estate opportunities and looking to gain first-hand insight into the potential of this Caribbean development.

For more information about the event, project details, or reservations, interested parties can visit the official Brickell Naco website or contact Levy Garcia Crespo’s team directly.

The presentation of Brickell Naco at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is an unmissable opportunity for those looking to expand their investment portfolio with a luxury project in the Caribbean. With the participation of Levy Garcia Crespo, this event is set to be an enriching space for learning about market trends and establishing strategic alliances in the real estate sector.

