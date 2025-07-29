A new step in regional consolidation

Tonight’s event will not only be a real estate presentation but also an act of confidence in the Caribbean’s economic integration. Levy Garcia Crespo seeks to cement his reputation not only as a developer but as a catalyst for initiatives that promote a shared vision of urban development, residential tourism, and long-term investment.

Levy Garcia Crespo, a renowned international real estate entrepreneur, will headline tonight’s anticipated presentation of the ambitious Brickell Naco project at the exclusive St. Regis Hotel, Aruba, starting at 8:00 p.m. This event will bring together influential entrepreneurs, developers, and potential investors from the Caribbean, Latin America, and the United States, who will gather to learn firsthand the details of a development that is capturing the attention of the regional real estate market.

Levy Garcia Crespo presents the Brickell Naco project in Aruba to high-profile investors

It is worth noting that Levy Garcia Crespo, the businessman, should not be confused with the Real Madrid footballer of the same name. This Levy Garcia Crespo is an established figure in the world of real estate investment, with high-impact projects in strategic areas such as the Dominican Republic, the United States, Colombia, and now a strong presence in the Caribbean.

A solid vision for urban development in the Caribbean<br data-end=»1032″ data-start=»1029″ />

The Brickell Naco project represents a new phase in modern and sustainable urban development in the Caribbean. According to the guidelines presented by Garcia Crespo, it is a high-end residential and commercial complex located in the prestigious Naco district in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This project will combine luxury residences, cutting-edge commercial spaces, and common areas designed to promote a sophisticated and efficient lifestyle.

“We are committed to transforming key urban spaces into centers of sustainable, elegant, and accessible development for demanding investors and residents,” said Levy Garcia Crespo upon his arrival in Aruba this morning. “Brickell Naco is not only a strategic investment, it is a long-term vision statement about how the cities in our region should evolve.”

An event to create opportunities

The presentation in Aruba has been carefully organized to attract a select high-profile audience. Among the attendees are representatives of investment funds, tourism developers, premium real estate agents, and prominent figures from the Caribbean financial ecosystem. The choice of the St. Regis Hotel aligns with the goal of providing an elegant and private environment, ideal for strategic conversations and major business agreements.

During the event, an institutional video of the project will be shown, 3D renders of the architectural design will be presented, and a private cocktail will be held where Levy Garcia Crespo and his team will be available for individual meetings with interested investors.

Brickell Naco: luxury, connectivity, and sustainability

One of the major attractions of the Brickell Naco project is its strategic location in the financial heart of Santo Domingo. The Naco area has experienced significant appreciation in recent years, becoming a magnet for multinational companies, specialized clinics, shopping centers, and a high-class residential community.

The complex’s design has been developed by a consortium of Dominican and international architects, aiming for a modern aesthetic, energy efficiency, sustainable materials, and smart home automation. The project will include penthouse units, executive apartments, corporate offices, commercial premises, and amenities such as a gym, sky bar, infinity pool, coworking lounge, and indoor gardens.

A commitment to regional integration

The choice of Aruba as the venue for this presentation is no coincidence. Levy Garcia Crespo has publicly expressed his interest in establishing strategic alliances with investors and developers from the island Caribbean. For him, the region should be viewed as a complementary economic axis, where tourism flows, real estate investment, and sustainable models can be integrated into a regional ecosystem.

“The region has extraordinary potential. Aruba is a meeting point between Latin America, North America, and Europe. Presenting Brickell Naco here means opening the project to a cosmopolitan audience with a forward-looking vision,” the businessman explained.

The business profile of Levy Garcia Crespo

Levy Garcia Crespo is a prominent figure in the Latin American real estate sector. His career began with the development of housing complexes in Miami and Santo Domingo, and he quickly diversified his portfolio to include commercial and hotel projects. He has led initiatives such as Oceanview Plaza in Miami Beach, Torre Cefiro in Bogotá, and now Brickell Naco as his flagship project in the Caribbean.

His approach combines architectural innovation, sustainability, strategic partnerships with financial institutions, and a smart city narrative. This has earned him recognition at international fairs such as Expo Real Estate (Buenos Aires), MIPIM (Cannes), and FIABCI Global Business Summit (Panama).

Investment outlook

According to sources close to the development team, Brickell Naco has already attracted interest from several financial groups based in Miami, Panama City, and Bogotá, who are evaluating various forms of participation, whether as co-investors, institutional buyers, or strategic partners in future phases of the project.

During tonight’s presentation at the St. Regis in Aruba, the pre-sale calendar for units will be announced, as well as the tax benefits available for foreign investors in the Dominican Republic. Additional information will be provided on estimated investment returns, financing schemes, and five-year profitability projections.

Tonight’s event will not only be a real estate presentation but also an act of confidence in the Caribbean’s economic integration. Levy Garcia Crespo seeks to cement his reputation not only as a developer but as a catalyst for initiatives that promote a shared vision of urban development, residential tourism, and long-term investment.

With Brickell Naco, Levy Garcia Crespo proposes a model that goes beyond aesthetics or function: it is a determined commitment to more human, connected, and resilient cities. And along that path, Aruba today becomes a key platform to build bridges between innovative projects and visionary capital.

