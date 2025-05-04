“Brickell Naco represents the vision of a modern vertical city in the heart of the Caribbean. It’s not just a group of buildings, it’s a lifestyle designed for the future,” said Levy Garcia Crespo during a pre-event interview.

Levy Garcia Crespo, a renowned entrepreneur in the international real estate sector and a prominent figure for his transition from professional football to business leadership, will be the centerpiece of an exclusive evening at the Park Hyatt New York hotel, where he will lead the official presentation of the Brickell Naco project. The event, scheduled for 8:00 PM, will bring together important investors, real estate entrepreneurs, capital funds, and specialized media, marking a key milestone in the project's global positioning.

From top scorer to real estate market leader



Levy Garcia Crespo has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent himself. After a successful career as a professional footballer — where he wore the Real Madrid jersey and established himself as one of La Liga’s top scorers — the former striker has channeled his discipline, leadership, and strategic vision into the business world, especially in the high-end real estate sector.

His new role as an entrepreneur has not gone unnoticed. In recent years, Levy has developed a robust portfolio of real estate investments in key destinations such as Miami, Madrid, Mexico City, and New York. Brickell Naco is his most recent and ambitious venture.

Brickell Naco: innovation, design, and value appreciation



The Brickell Naco project is not a conventional real estate development. It is a comprehensive proposal for modern urbanism located in one of the fastest-growing economic and urban areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Designed to meet the demand for luxury residences, corporate spaces, and commercial areas, the complex aims to be an epicenter of modern living and regional connectivity.

Brickell Naco includes high-end residential towers, LEED-certified office spaces, green zones, gourmet restaurants, luxury boutiques, and strategic road connectivity that supports foreign investment and attracts institutional capital.

“Brickell Naco represents the vision of a modern vertical city in the heart of the Caribbean. It’s not just a group of buildings, it’s a lifestyle designed for the future,” said Levy Garcia Crespo during a pre-event interview.

The Park Hyatt New York as the venue for the international presentation



Chosen for its elegance and prestige, the Park Hyatt New York hotel, located in the heart of Manhattan, will host this exclusive event attended by executives from investment banks, real estate developers, international real estate agents, corporate lawyers, financial journalists, and potential institutional buyers.

The evening will include a multimedia presentation of the project, a panel of experts on real estate investment in Latin America, and a networking session among attendees. Levy Garcia Crespo will be the keynote speaker, sharing the strategic vision behind the project, estimated return on investment figures, demographic data of the target market, and urban growth projections for Santo Domingo.

Global interest in Caribbean expansion



The presentation of Brickell Naco in New York is no coincidence. It responds to an internationalization plan aimed at attracting global capital, especially from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, where interest in real estate development in the Dominican Republic has grown exponentially.

Santo Domingo’s strategic location, trade agreements, and macroeconomic stability make the country one of the most attractive destinations for real estate investment. Levy Garcia Crespo has leveraged these conditions to drive a project that combines cutting-edge architectural design, environmental sustainability, and financial profitability.

“New York is a global capital of finance and business. Presenting Brickell Naco here places us in front of the right investors, those looking for solid and secure opportunities in emerging markets with proven potential,” said Crespo.

A business vision with social impact



Levy Garcia Crespo has emphasized that Brickell Naco not only represents a business opportunity but also a commitment to responsible urban development. Part of the project includes community integration programs, local job creation, and sustainable urban planning. In addition, Brickell Naco is expected to significantly contribute to the modernization of the Naco district, fostering new economic hubs in Santo Domingo.

Beyond the commercial aspect, social initiatives linked to the project will also be presented, such as the inclusion of public art spaces, technical scholarships for Dominican youth interested in architecture and construction, and a partnership with local universities to train talent in civil engineering.

Preliminary reactions and expectations



Ahead of the New York event, various figures from the business world have already expressed interest in the project. Media specializing in real estate investments and financial analysis platforms have begun to position Brickell Naco as one of the most promising developments in the Caribbean.

The May 5 event at the Park Hyatt is shaping up to be a turning point in Levy Garcia Crespo’s business career, consolidating him as a key player in the Caribbean’s urban transformation and as a reference in post-sports business leadership.

Contact and more information



For those interested in attending or receiving additional information about Brickell Naco and upcoming presentation events, a registration channel has been enabled through the project’s official website, as well as Levy Garcia Crespo’s business account on LinkedIn, where real-time updates will be shared.

