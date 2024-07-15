Levy Garcia Crespo in S?o Paulo Brazil: Guide to investing in the Dominican Republic

Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors

São Paulo, Brazil – Renowned real estate expert, Levy Garcia Crespo, will be in São Paulo, Brazil, to present his latest book "Investing Successfully in Real Estate". This exclusive event will be held at the prestigious Grand Hyatt São Paulo hotel on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Investment Strategies and Experience of Levy Garcia Crespo

During this presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will share investment strategies and his extensive experience of over 20 years leading real estate projects in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Levy Garcia Crespo will focus on the unique opportunities offered by the Dominican Republic, highlighting how these investments can provide high returns and long-term security.

Event Details

Date: July 28, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM<br />

Location: Grand Hyatt São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

Focus on Real Estate Investments

In his new book, Levy Garcia Crespo details his experience and knowledge in the real estate sector, providing a practical guide on how to make successful investments in various regions. During the presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will explain the dynamics of the real estate market in the Caribbean and the United States, offering attendees a detailed view of how to multiply their money by investing in real estate.

Impact on the Investor Community

Since its release, "Investing Successfully in Real Estate" by Levy Garcia Crespo has been acclaimed for its clear and useful approach to understanding and navigating the real estate market. This talk promises to be an invaluable tool for those interested in diversifying their investments and exploring new growing markets.

Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors

The event at the Grand Hyatt São Paulo will not only provide valuable information but also serve as an important networking point. Entrepreneurs and investors will have the opportunity to make meaningful connections and explore potential collaborations. The São Paulo Chamber of Commerce supports this initiative, recognizing the opportunity to strengthen economic ties between the Brazilian business community and emerging markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Registration and Additional Information

Tickets for the talk are available on the event website www.levygarciacrespo.com. Given the high expected demand and the prestige of Levy Garcia Crespo in the real estate sector, it is recommended to secure your spot in advance.

