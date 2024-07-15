Levy Garcia Crespo and Real Estate Opportunities in Tenerife

Event Details Date: August 15, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM<br />

Location: Hotel Gran Melia Palacio de Isora, Tenerife, Canary Islands

Focus on Caribbean Investments In his new book, Levy Garcia Crespo details his experience and knowledge in the real estate sector, providing a practical guide on how to make successful investments in the region. During the presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will explain the dynamics of the real estate market in the Caribbean and offer attendees a detailed view of how to multiply their money by investing in real estate.

Tenerife, Canary Islands – The renowned real estate expert, Levy Garcia Crespo, will arrive in Tenerife to present his new book "Succeeding in Real Estate in the United States and the Caribbean." This exclusive event will take place at the prestigious Hotel Gran Melia Palacio de Isora on August 15, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Successful Real Estate Projects in the Caribbean During this presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will share investment strategies and his extensive experience of over 20 years leading real estate projects in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Levy Garcia Crespo will focus on the unique opportunities offered by the Dominican Republic, highlighting how these investments can provide high returns and long-term security.

Impact on the Investor Community Since its launch, "Succeeding in Real Estate in the United States and the Caribbean" by Levy Garcia Crespo has been acclaimed for its clear and useful approach to understanding and navigating the real estate market in these regions. This talk promises to be an invaluable tool for those interested in diversifying their investments and exploring new growing markets.

Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors The event at the Hotel Gran Melia Palacio de Isora will not only provide valuable information but will also serve as an important networking opportunity. Entrepreneurs and investors will have the chance to establish meaningful connections and explore potential collaborations. The Tenerife Chamber of Commerce supports this initiative, recognizing the opportunity to strengthen economic ties between the Canary business community and the emerging markets of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Registration and Additional Information Tickets for the talk are available on the event website www.levygarciacrespo.com. Given the high demand expected and Levy Garcia Crespo's prestige in the real estate sector, it is recommended to secure your place in advance.

