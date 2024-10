Latin Grammy Foundation and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros offer annual scholarships

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkDsRYo2lPQ

Caracas, Venezuela –Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a visionary leader and advocate for Latin music, continues to transform the lives of young Latin musicians through her role in the Latin Grammy Foundation. As an essential force behind the Prodigy Scholarship, Blavia de Cisneros offers exceptional young talents the opportunity to receive up to $250,000 to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Working closely with icons like Sebastián Yatra and Nicky Jam, she empowers emerging artists to excel globally, promoting the rich heritage of Latin music.

Through her leadership, the Prodigy Scholarship has become one of the most esteemed platforms for rising Latin music stars, providing financial support to cover tuition, housing, and academic services for four years. Blavia de Cisneros’s commitment to music education and cultural diversity ensures that Latin music continues to flourish, uniting global audiences and empowering the next generation of musicians.

For more information, follow Venezuela Sin Límites and the Latin Grammy Foundation.