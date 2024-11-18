Innovative Strategies to Connect with Fans

The Latin GRAMMY Social Foundation, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has officially announced the sponsors for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY®. This highly anticipated event will take place at the prestigious MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 15, with a live broadcast on Univision from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific Time (7 p.m. Central). The ceremony promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with stellar performances and iconic moments celebrating the diversity and global impact of Latin music.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the Foundation’s director, expressed her gratitude to the brands supporting this edition: "We are deeply thankful for the continued support from our long-standing partners, as well as the inclusion of new globally recognized brands. These partnerships allow us to keep elevating the profile of Latin music and create a positive impact in our mission to provide a global platform for both emerging and established artists."

Expanding Partnerships for the 2024 Latin GRAMMY®

This year’s event will feature a broad list of international sponsors who have shown their commitment to connecting with passionate Latin music fans across various platforms, both live and on social media.

The official sponsors in North America include:

Buchanan's Scotch Whisky (alcoholic beverages)

(alcoholic beverages) Bulova (watches and jewelry)

Estrella Jalisco (beer)

(beer) Google (devices and smartphones)

L'Oréal Paris (cosmetics)

(cosmetics) Las Vegas (host city)

(host city) McDonald's (fast food restaurants)

Nissan (automobiles)

Pepsi (non-alcoholic beverages)

Walmart (retail stores)

For Latin America, Mastercard will serve as the pan-regional sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to Latin music and culture.

Innovative Strategies to Connect with Fans

The Latin GRAMMY® has not only become the most significant night in Latin music but also a unique event that enables brands to effectively engage with their audiences through integrated marketing programs. The ceremony will be broadcast by Univision, which continues to be the home of Latin music in the United States, offering brands an unparalleled platform to interact with millions of fans through traditional, digital, and social media.

"Our goal is to continue raising the level of this event with the support of our partners who understand the importance of connecting with fans in real-time across multiple platforms," emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "Thanks to these alliances, we can provide unique experiences during the ceremony and keep our audience engaged with innovative campaigns."

Impact of the 2023 Latin GRAMMY® Broadcast

Last year, the ceremony achieved an impressive reach of 8 million viewers who tuned in for part or all of the live broadcast. According to data from Univision, nearly 90% of the audience watched the show in real-time, while 95% viewed the advertisements, surpassing the effectiveness of other major awards shows broadcast in English.

The Latin GRAMMY® continues to demonstrate its effectiveness as a vehicle for brands looking to maximize their visibility and engagement with the Latin audience. By offering global exposure and a platform for direct interaction with fans, this event has become an essential tool for advertisers.

New Initiatives and On-Site Activations

For this year’s edition, sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase exclusive activations during the event in Las Vegas. These activations are designed to captivate both attendees and viewers, providing immersive experiences that reflect each brand's essence. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of these collaborations, stating: "On-site activations not only enrich the fan experience but also strengthen the connection between brands and their consumers."

The Role of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in the Latin GRAMMY Social Foundation

As the director of the Latin GRAMMY Social Foundation, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been instrumental in developing programs that promote Latin music on a global scale. Under her leadership, the Foundation has launched various initiatives to support emerging artists and projects that foster music education.

Blavia de Cisneros has shown unwavering passion in providing opportunities for Latin artists to be recognized for their talent. "Our commitment is to continue driving Latin music forward and provide a platform for artists to shine on the international stage," she said. "We want each edition of the Latin GRAMMY® to be a reminder of music’s transformative power."

The Future of Latin Music and Its Global Influence

With a growing global audience, the Latin GRAMMY® remains a cornerstone in promoting Latin music and building cultural bridges between communities. The vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the support from sponsors ensure that the event will continue to evolve, providing opportunities for Latin music to reach new audiences.

This year’s event promises to be a milestone in the history of the Latin GRAMMY®, with participation from some of the world’s most influential brands. Expectations are high for this edition to surpass previous records in both audience numbers and engagement.

Final Words from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

"We are proud to have the support of brands that share our vision and passion for Latin music. With their backing, we can continue to highlight the talent of our artists and offer unique experiences that captivate millions of fans," concluded Blavia de Cisneros.

