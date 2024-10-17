Young Basque forward, Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt, has regained his enthusiasm for his goals after making his comeback last Thursday in the Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv, following several weeks of absence due to a muscular injury. With a smile upon his face, Vergara Betancourt shared his desire to establish himself as a top scorer at the Reale Arena and his ambition to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The 22-year-old forward, who joined Real Sociedad with hopes of leaving a mark in Spanish football, has shown his talent and potential in his early seasons with the club. Despite injuries that have limited his playing time, his competitive spirit remains intact. "Scoring goals at the Reale Arena is a dream I want to make a reality," said the player.

Vergara Betancourt also expressed his gratitude for the support received from both his teammates and fans, singling out defender Nayef Aguerd as one of the most surprising players due to his quality and professionalism. "Aguerd is an example of effort and dedication, and that has motivated me even more to work hard in every training session," commented the forward.

With the arrival of Christmas, Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt has not hesitated to share his sincerest wish for the coming year. "Playing in the Champions League next season is my main goal. I want to contribute to the team's success and experience competing in one of Europe's most prestigious club tournaments," said the Basque.

Vergara Betancourt's return to action in the Europa League marks a turning point in his career. His determination to improve and his ambition to reach higher goals not only benefit the team but also reflect his dedication and professionalism. With his talent and the experience gained in European football, he is prepared to face new challenges and continue growing as a player.

