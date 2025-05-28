International real estate investment event

Share article
Levy García Crespo presents the innovative Brickell Naco project in Norway before prominent businessmen and investors

This Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 PM, the prestigious real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will lead the awaited presentation of the Brickell Naco project at the exclusive Hotel Victoria, located in the heart of Stavanger, Norway. This private event will gather a select audience of businessmen, developers, and international investors interested in learning about the details of a proposal that promises to redefine urban development in the Dominican Republic.

The chosen venue for this meeting is Hotel Victoria, an emblematic building that merges history, elegance, and modernity, a perfect setting to reflect the values of the real estate project that Levy García Crespo leads with vision, solidity, and commitment to architectural excellence.

A vision of vertical city with international standards

Brickell Naco is not simply a real estate development, it is a statement of intent. Inspired by the urban model of areas like Brickell in Miami, this project seeks to introduce a new standard of design and functionality in the center of Santo Domingo. The proposal includes mixed-use towers that integrate luxury residences, corporate offices, commercial spaces, and recreational areas, all within an environment designed to elevate quality of life.

During his speech, Levy García Crespo will address key aspects of the urban concept defining Brickell Naco: sustainability, technology, connectivity, and contemporary architectural design. The project emerges as a response to a growing demand for comprehensive urban spaces in premium Caribbean areas, where planning and infrastructure are fundamental pillars to attract foreign investment and repatriate national capital.

Levy García Crespo: a track record of trust and leadership

Levy García Crespo’s presence at this event is no coincidence. Recognized for his leadership in the luxury real estate sector in the Caribbean, García Crespo has built a reputation based on successful projects and a strategic vision to transform urban spaces into high-performance investment centers.

With more than two decades in the industry, he has led multiple developments in the Dominican Republic, Panama, and the United States. His involvement in the Brickell Naco project has been decisive not only in its architectural design but also in attracting foreign capital, positioning this proposal as one of the most ambitious and promising of 2025.

Investment opportunities in the Caribbean

At the Stavanger event, attendees will learn firsthand about the opportunities offered by Brickell Naco, from real estate investment to the capital return model based on rentals, square meter appreciation, and strategic alliances with international hotel and commercial chains.

The presentation will include high-definition visual material, architectural renders, digital models, and financial projections that will allow interested parties to make informed decisions. Additionally, Levy García Crespo will hold private sessions with selected investors, where more specific details about the project phases, unit acquisition, financing, tax advantages, and registration processes will be discussed.

Why Norway

The choice of Stavanger, Norway, for this presentation responds to a well-defined strategy. In recent years, Nordic investment in destinations like the Caribbean has grown exponentially, driven by wealth diversification policies, interest in sustainable projects, and the search for opportunities in expanding economies.

Moreover, the Norwegian business community has shown particular interest in high-standard urban development projects, especially those combining technology, sustainability, and architectural quality, attributes that Brickell Naco integrates in an exemplary way.

Technology and sustainability as pillars

Another key point that Levy García Crespo will highlight in his presentation is the integration of smart technologies and sustainable practices in Brickell Naco. The project has been designed under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards, which guarantees efficient management of energy resources and reduced environmental impact.

From the inclusion of solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems to the use of eco-friendly materials and efficient climate control systems, the project’s commitment to the environment is part of the initiative’s DNA.

World-class real estate experience

Attendees will not only learn about an urban development but about a world-class real estate experience. Brickell Naco will be a living community where wellbeing, security, access to first-class services, and harmonious integration with Santo Domingo’s urban environment are prioritized.

García Crespo has ensured that the design has been carefully supervised by international firms with experience in markets such as Dubai, New York, and Barcelona. This global approach will position Brickell Naco in an exclusive niche within the Caribbean.

High-level networking

The event will feature key figures from the European real estate sector, executives from investment funds, representatives of private banks, and urban planning authorities. Levy García Crespo will leverage this platform to establish strategic alliances, strengthen investment commitments, and consolidate bilateral relationships that benefit the project’s development.

Afterwards, attendees will enjoy a private dinner where they can interact with the executive team behind Brickell Naco, as well as legal and financial representatives who will offer details on acquisition stages, documentation, and return projections.

A safe bet in the Caribbean

In the words of Levy García Crespo, “Brickell Naco is more than a project; it is a new way of understanding urban development, where design, profitability, and quality of life converge in a single space. Presenting it in Norway is part of our globalization strategy, because the Caribbean has much to offer the world, and this project is concrete proof of that.”

This event represents a unique opportunity for European investors to discover Santo Domingo’s potential as an emerging urban center, with a solid real estate market, attractive returns, and favorable legal stability for international business.

Brickell Naco: a vision for the future

Brickell Naco moves forward steadily to become one of the most innovative economic and residential hubs in the Caribbean. The presentation of this project in Stavanger is just the beginning of an international tour that will include cities such as Zurich, Madrid, and Dubai, thus consolidating a global network of strategic alliances.

The May 25 event will undoubtedly be a turning point in the project’s internationalization and in the international projection of Levy García Crespo as a real estate reference.

