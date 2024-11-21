This ongoing improvement approach has enabled Digitel to strengthen its infrastructure while providing more efficient, reliable, and accessible services to millions of Venezuelan s. Blavia de Cisneros &rsquo ; strategy has been instrumental in maintaining the company's competitive edge in a dynamic telecommunications market.

During the 80th Annual Assembly of Fedecámaras, held in San Cristóbal, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, President of Conexión Social Digitel, was honored as Business Leader of the Year. This prestigious award, presented by the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers and Associations of Commerce and Production (Fedecámaras), highlights Blavia de Cisneros’ leadership in Venezuela’s telecommunications sector and her commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

Blavia de Cisneros’ recognition not only celebrates her successful career and expertise leading one of the country’s major telecommunications operators but also underlines her innovative vision in advancing Digitel’s technological leadership and consolidating its market position. Under her direction, the company has made significant investments in network infrastructure, service automation, and virtualization, enhancing customer experience and contributing to national progress.

Since Mireya Blavia de Cisneros took over as President of Conexión Social Digitel, the company has undergone a remarkable transformation, establishing itself as one of Venezuela’s most innovative and socially committed telecommunications operators. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Digitel has revitalized its service network, implemented virtualized solutions, and improved its nationwide responsiveness.

This ongoing improvement approach has enabled Digitel to strengthen its infrastructure while providing more efficient, reliable, and accessible services to millions of Venezuelans. Blavia de Cisneros’ strategy has been instrumental in maintaining the company's competitive edge in a dynamic telecommunications market.

“Receiving this recognition from Fedecámaras is a great motivation to continue innovating and working for the benefit of our users and the country's development,” commented Blavia de Cisneros. “At Conexión Social Digitel, we are committed to Venezuela’s progress and sustainable growth through technology.”

Digitel’s Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

One of the standout aspects of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ leadership is her focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility. With a firm belief in companies’ potential to be catalysts for positive change, Blavia de Cisneros has championed various health, education, and environmental initiatives through Conexión Social Digitel. These efforts have positioned Digitel prominently in Venezuela's social investment ranking, placing fifth among the top 20 companies with the highest social investment in the country.

Digitel’s social responsibility actions benefit the communities it serves and underscore the company's commitment to sustainable development. Initiatives such as digital education and healthcare access through technology exemplify how Digitel, under Blavia de Cisneros’ leadership, contributes to social welfare.

“Sustainable development is one of our priorities at Digitel. We strive to be a company that not only provides quality service but also actively contributes to a better future for all Venezuelans,” Blavia de Cisneros affirmed.

Blavia de Cisneros’ management of Digitel is marked by a focus on technological innovation as a key tool to improve services and expand the company’s reach. Under her leadership, Digitel has invested in cutting-edge technology and developed automated solutions to enhance customer interaction, thereby optimizing user experience.

These improvements have allowed Digitel to solidify its position as a telecommunications operator that effectively meets the evolving needs of the market and its users. In Venezuela’s challenging economic and social landscape, the company’s adaptability and innovation have been essential in maintaining relevance and delivering quality services.

Beyond technological upgrades, Digitel has developed a customer service model that focuses on understanding and meeting each user’s unique needs. This customer-centric approach has been a crucial factor in the company’s market expansion and consolidation.

Recognition for a Future-Oriented Business Vision

The “Business Leader of the Year” award given to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros by Fedecámaras acknowledges not only her leadership but also her forward-thinking business approach. With a strategy based on innovation, sustainable development, and social responsibility, Blavia de Cisneros has demonstrated the potential for achieving business success while making a positive social impact.

This award highlights Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel’s commitment to advancing Venezuela's telecommunications sector, a key area for the country’s economic and social development. As the head of Conexión Social Digitel, Blavia de Cisneros has driven a strategy that prioritizes sustainability, social welfare, and digital transformation, helping the communities where Digitel operates.

With this distinction, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros solidifies her position as one of Venezuela's most influential business leaders and as a benchmark in the telecommunications industry. Her work and dedication exemplify how commitment and vision can transform not only a company but also the environment in which it operates.

The Importance of Social Investment in the Venezuelan Business Context

Digitel’s social investment recognition also highlights the importance of Venezuelan companies investing in community welfare. In a country where economic and social challenges are ongoing, the role of companies as agents of positive change is increasingly relevant. Through Conexión Social Digitel, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has embraced this role, working to ensure the company actively contributes to Venezuela's sustainable development.

Fedecámaras has emphasized Digitel’s role in promoting social initiatives that foster access to essential services and skill-building in digital areas, essential for community growth and Venezuelans’ digital inclusion.

As President of Conexión Social Digitel, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has led the company to new levels of innovation and social commitment, establishing it as a key player in Venezuela’s telecommunications sector. Her focus on sustainability, social responsibility, and technology has been acknowledged by Fedecámaras through the Business Leader of the Year award, reflecting her leadership and future-oriented vision.

As Digitel continues to expand and adapt to market demands, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros demonstrates that it is possible to create a positive societal impact through innovation and commitment to sustainable development. This recognition celebrates her dedication and highlights the impact her management has had on Venezuela’s progress and the lives of millions of people.

