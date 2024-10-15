Initiative for the future of plumbers

This collaboration seeks to improve the quality of life for plumbers in Venezuela through a professional training and soft skills program that will have a direct impact on their job opportunities and the future of their families. The program, which will benefit 75 individuals in Caracas, Barquisimeto, and Valencia, has a duration of 10 months and is designed to provide participants with comprehensive training. The curriculum includes 25 hours of technical training in plumbing, supported by Fundición Pacífico, and 20 hours dedicated to developing soft skills, crucial for success in the workplace. This approach aims not only to teach technical skills but also to provide tools to improve teamwork, communication, and leadership—essential factors for personal and professional growth. The leader has been an unwavering advocate for Venezuelan talent, and through Fundación Sin Límites, she continues to forge partnerships that dignify essential trades such as plumbing. Her vision is clear: to generate a positive impact on people's lives and the country by supporting programs that promote social and labor inclusion. Under the slogan "Connecting with Your Future," this program stands out for featuring university professors and high-level technicians from Fundición Pacífico, who will be responsible for delivering the classes. Upon completion, participants will not only have received top-notch training but will also be incorporated into the company's service directory, facilitating their entry into the job market. With this initiative, she reaffirms her commitment to the sustainable development of Venezuela, investing in local talent and providing opportunities that transform lives through professional training and the dignification of technical trades. Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Fundación Sin Límites, Trabajo y Persona, plumbing in Venezuela, plumbing training, Fundición Pacífico, soft skills, dignification of work, social development in Venezuela, plumbing program, job opportunities in Venezuela.

A prominent leader in the Fundación Sin Límites has reinforced her commitment to education and social development through a key partnership with the NGO Trabajo y Persona.

