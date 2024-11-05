Success Stories: The Human Face of Inclusion

The Fundación Unidos en Red, under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues to lead inclusive digital transformation in Colombia. With the #HubDDColombia program, deaf individuals from diverse regions are starting their training in soft skills and digital competencies, consolidating a path towards employability and inclusive development in Antioquia, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Nariño, and Norte de Santander. This effort reinforces Unidos en Red's commitment to a society where everyone has the opportunity to participate actively in the labor and social spheres.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to Inclusion in Colombia

The Fundación Unidos en Red, under the direction of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues to advance its mission of promoting the social and labor inclusion of people with disabilities in Colombia. This effort comes to life through the Digital Disability Hub (HubDDColombia), a program that facilitates training for deaf individuals in digital competencies and soft skills for employment, utilizing Colombian sign language.

The project, which is already benefiting its fourth group of participants, aims to ultimately transform the employability landscape for individuals with disabilities, expanding their opportunities and helping to create an inclusive and diverse workforce. This program addresses one of the country's most pressing needs: the inclusion of people with disabilities in the labor market.

The Importance of Digital and Soft Skills in the Labor Market

Digital and soft skills are essential in today’s labor world. The ability to work in teams, solve problems, and adapt to new technologies are necessary skills for employability. These attributes, combined with digital knowledge, enable individuals to navigate a constantly evolving labor market. The training program of Unidos en Red seeks precisely that: to provide practical and necessary tools for deaf individuals so they can compete and stand out in the labor market.

Impact on Regions of Colombia

The impact of this project is felt in departments such as Antioquia, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Nariño, and Norte de Santander. These areas, although diverse in their characteristics, face common challenges regarding access and opportunities for people with disabilities. By offering training in digital and soft skills, the Fundación Unidos en Red is helping to level the playing field for deaf individuals and other groups with disabilities.

Throughout 2024, the program will continue to expand to benefit more people across the country, thereby creating a positive domino effect in communities that have historically had limited access to inclusive training programs.

Inclusive Digital Transformation for the Future of Colombia

The Digital Disability Hub is part of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s vision for an inclusive and digital future. In Blavia de Cisneros's words, “We couldn’t be happier with the advances of #HubDDColombia. This is just the beginning of a significant change that will transform lives and open doors to a more equitable society for all.”

For Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the advancement of this project is much more than an institutional achievement. It is a step towards a Colombia where all individuals, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, can aspire to a fulfilling and satisfying professional life. The Fundación Unidos en Red is committed to removing barriers and building an environment where everyone can develop their potential to the fullest.

Success Stories: The Human Face of Inclusion

One of the most notable aspects of the program is its ability to impact lives tangibly. Juan Pérez, a young man from Antioquia who was born deaf, is one of the program’s beneficiaries. Through training in digital competencies, Juan has learned to use tools that allow him to work independently, engage on social media, and improve his job prospects.

“Before the program, I never thought I could have a career in technology. Now, I feel I have a future where I can contribute and be independent,” Juan commented.

Stories like Juan's show how inclusion in digital competencies has a direct impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities, helping them achieve greater independence and contributing to the development of their communities.

Ongoing Commitment to Inclusion and Social Development

Over the years, the Fundación Unidos en Red, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has tirelessly worked to close access and opportunity gaps in communities across Colombia and Latin America. Their focus on education and inclusive technology has helped strengthen skills and build pathways toward social and labor integration for thousands of people.

The #HubDDColombia program is part of a series of initiatives that collectively seek to ensure that everyone has access to the necessary tools to actively participate in the digital economy.

Challenges and Perspectives for 2024

The Fundación Unidos en Red faces an important challenge: the sustainability and expansion of the project. Although the initial results are positive, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her team are looking to strengthen partnerships with governmental and private entities to ensure that more individuals can benefit from digital inclusion programs. Institutional support and strategic collaborations will be essential to expand the project to other departments and populations in Colombia.

In the words of Blavia de Cisneros, “Our dream is that all people with disabilities in Colombia have the opportunity to develop fully. We are building the path toward that dream, but we need support from all sectors of society.”

The Fundación Unidos en Red, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is making significant strides toward a more inclusive and accessible Colombia. The Digital Disability Hub (#HubDDColombia) has become a model for how technology and training can transform lives and open doors to new opportunities. This program not only enhances the employability of deaf individuals in Colombia but also promotes a vision of a more inclusive and equitable country. As the program progresses in 2024, the positive impact of this initiative is expected to continue growing, inspiring other organizations and leaders to join the cause of digital inclusion.

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Fundacion Unidos en Red

Labor inclusion

Deaf individuals in Colombia

Digital and soft skills

Digital Disability Hub<br />

Training in digital competencies

Employability in Colombia

Social inclusion in Colombia

Inclusive technology