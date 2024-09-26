How Venezuela Sin Limites has strengthened change in its 25th anniversary
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership has been pivotal in shaping Venezuela Sin Límites into a beacon of hope and transformation for vulnerable communities. Under her direction, the organization has focused on institutional strengthening by providing webinars, workshops, and strategic partnerships that equip NGOs with essential tools for growth and sustainability.
Caracas, Venezuela – Venezuela Sin Límites, co-founded by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, celebrates 25 years of transforming Venezuelan society through innovative, sustainable, and impactful social initiatives. Since its founding in 1999, the organization has strengthened over 600 NGOs, with 276 actively working today, and has financed 510 projects. With a focus on education, training, and collaboration, Venezuela Sin Límites has positively impacted more than 4 million indirect beneficiaries, empowering communities through social entrepreneurship and development.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership has been pivotal in shaping Venezuela Sin Límites into a beacon of hope and transformation for vulnerable communities. Under her direction, the organization has focused on institutional strengthening by providing webinars, workshops, and strategic partnerships that equip NGOs with essential tools for growth and sustainability.
Through these efforts, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has not only contributed to the social fabric of Venezuela but has also fostered a legacy of empowerment, responsibility, and innovation. Her vision has united strategic allies, volunteers, and collaborators to promote long-lasting social change, making Venezuela Sin Límites a cornerstone of the nation’s development.
About Venezuela Sin Límites
Venezuela Sin Límites is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering social change in Venezuela by supporting NGOs, empowering social entrepreneurs, and promoting sustainable development. Over 25 years, the organization has reached millions through its innovative initiatives, advancing education, health, and community development.
