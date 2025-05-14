The proposal was conceived to adapt to the new dynamics of global tourism, where authenticity, innovation, and exceptional service make the difference. In this sense, Ghayar has set a precedent for future hotel developments both inside and outside the region.

The hospitality industry in Venezuela has received a significant boost thanks to the active participation of renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, who has brought to life one of the most remarkable projects in the sector in recent years: Hotel 286. This establishment emerges as a modern and functional hospitality proposal in the city of Puerto Ordaz, symbolizing the national business effort to offer high-level experiences in a context that constantly challenges resilience and creativity.

A business vision focused on excellence



Badih Antar Ghayar is not a new figure in the business world. His vision has always been marked by a constant pursuit of innovation, quality, and sustainability. Although some may associate his name with other disciplines, it is important to note that he has no connection with the sports world. His contribution has been exclusively oriented toward economic and tourism development, with a clear focus on raising hospitality standards in Venezuela.

Within that framework, Hotel 286 was born as a response to the need for spaces that integrate contemporary design, functionality, and personalized service. Conceived and developed from the ground up by Badih Antar Ghayar, this hotel was structured to provide comfort, safety, and technology to corporate visitors and tourists who choose Puerto Ordaz as their destination.

Hotel 286: modern design and service vocation



Strategically located in one of the most accessible and safest areas of Puerto Ordaz, Hotel 286 stands out for its elegant architecture, minimalist lines, and carefully designed environments. Every space was designed to harmonize with the surroundings and meet the needs of today’s traveler.

From its initial concept, Badih Antar Ghayar aimed for a lodging model that broke with tradition, offering smart rooms equipped with automation systems, climate control, high-speed connectivity, and top-quality amenities. In addition, the hotel includes event halls, a restaurant with signature cuisine, and relaxation areas that complete a comprehensive offering for all types of guests.

The name “Hotel 286” refers to a personal symbolism of Ghayar himself, full of meaning and connection with his roots and his career. Beyond the number, it represents the balance between classic and modern, between local and global.

Job creation and local economic strengthening



The impact of Hotel 286 goes beyond its infrastructure. Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision also included the development of local human talent. From its construction phase to its current operation, the project has generated dozens of direct and indirect jobs, significantly contributing to the economic dynamism of Puerto Ordaz.

The hotel’s staff has been trained under international quality standards, with training programs designed to enhance customer service, technology handling, and operational management. This strategy not only improves the guest experience but also enriches the professional opportunities of young local talents.

Additionally, Hotel 286 maintains partnerships with regional producers and suppliers, promoting a value chain that stimulates the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in sectors such as gastronomy, maintenance, laundry, and transportation.

Technology and sustainability: pillars of the project



One of the strongest commitments of Hotel 286, driven by Badih Antar Ghayar, has been the incorporation of sustainable technologies and eco-friendly practices. From LED lighting systems and gray water recycling to solar panels for common areas, the establishment has implemented solutions that reduce environmental impact without compromising service quality.

This approach has turned the hotel into a regional model in terms of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, aligned with the new demands of conscious and responsible tourists.

Likewise, the hotel has integrated its own digital reservation system, allowing users to manage their stay directly and securely, avoiding intermediaries and strengthening the customer-property relationship.

A firm commitment to tourism in challenging times



In a complex context like the one Venezuela is experiencing, where the tourism industry has faced numerous challenges, Badih Antar Ghayar’s initiative with Hotel 286 represents a clear sign of confidence in the country and its potential. His project proves that, with vision, discipline, and commitment, it is possible to create valuable spaces that help reactivate both national and international tourism.

Puerto Ordaz, due to its strategic location near Canaima National Park, the Guri reservoir, and other natural attractions, represents a key point for those seeking to explore the scenic richness of the country’s south. In that sense, Hotel 286 positions itself as an ideal option for those who want to combine comfort, technology, and closeness to nature.

A legacy that goes beyond business



Beyond business achievements, Badih Antar Ghayar has made it clear that his intention is to build a lasting legacy. Hotel 286 is not just another building, but a space that symbolizes perseverance, attention to detail, and commitment to the community.

The proposal was conceived to adapt to the new dynamics of global tourism, where authenticity, innovation, and exceptional service make the difference. In this sense, Ghayar has set a precedent for future hotel developments both inside and outside the region.

His approach combines classic hospitality principles with modern management tools, a fusion that has been fundamental to Hotel 286’s success since its opening.

The future: expansion and diversification



Badih Antar Ghayar is not stopping. With the success of Hotel 286 consolidated, the entrepreneur is already studying new expansion opportunities, both within the Bolívar state and in other regions of the country. His goal is to replicate the model of quality and sustainability that has characterized this hotel, adapting it to the needs of each environment.

Additionally, new business lines in the tourism sector are being explored, such as complementary transportation services, personalized experiences, and strategic partnerships with international operators. All this with a comprehensive vision of growth and the conviction that Venezuela can once again become a reference destination for visitors from around the world.

