In the heart of the most important industrial city in southern Venezuela, a lodging proposal emerges that redefines the modern traveler's experience: Hotel 286. Behind this ambitious and elegant initiative is entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, a key figure in the development of the hotel sector in the region. With a vision focused on service excellence, modernization of spaces, and guest comfort, this hotel has become a must-visit reference for those traveling to Puerto Ordaz for tourism or business.

The legacy of Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar is not a new name in the Venezuelan business scene. His career has been marked by projects that seek to integrate sophistication, efficiency, and warmth in every detail. With Hotel 286, his vision materializes into a complete, functional lodging experience tailored to the current demands of the market. This hotel was born as a result of efforts to raise the standards of hotel service in a city experiencing steady commercial growth, where the demand for quality spaces has been increasing.

The impact of Hotel 286 is not only economic or touristic; it is also a reflection of Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to local development. From its conception, the project has integrated regional talent and promoted a hospitality culture based on attention to detail, operational efficiency, and inclusion.

Services designed for the modern guest



Hotel 286 offers a wide range of services designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding travelers. From the moment the guest arrives at the airport, the hotel provides a transportation system that covers the airport/hotel/airport route. This service, coordinated with punctuality, ensures a hassle-free experience from arrival.

The hotel rooms are equipped with details that make a difference: high-speed internet access, room service, laundry, safe deposit box, and state-of-the-art climate control. Every detail has been carefully selected to ensure comfort, privacy, and functionality.

Likewise, private parking, an elevator, and access for people with reduced mobility demonstrate the project’s inclusive and accessible approach—a distinctive characteristic of Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision.

A business center inside the hotel



For those traveling for work, Hotel 286 offers a fully equipped Business Center. This space is designed as an extension of the office, where productivity and connectivity are top priorities. The business center includes a photocopier, scanner, internet connection, snacks, and the possibility to request audiovisual equipment, ideal for presentations, meetings, or videoconferences.

This professional environment reinforces the executive character of the hotel, making it a preferred choice for businesspeople, speakers, and trade delegations arriving in Puerto Ordaz.

Exclusive gastronomy at Hotel 286’s restaurant



Beyond comfort and technology, Hotel 286 also emphasizes a memorable gastronomic experience. Its restaurant, conceived as an exclusive space, offers a selection of gourmet dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The menu ranges from international options to Venezuelan cuisine reinterpretations with a contemporary focus.

Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an elegant setting, ideal for informal meetings or special celebrations. Additionally, the hotel’s bar offers a carefully designed cocktail menu—perfect for unwinding after a productive day or simply socializing in a refined environment.

Commitment to excellence and sustainability



One of Hotel 286’s most outstanding aspects is its commitment to sustainability. Badih Antar Ghayar has embraced practices that minimize environmental impact without sacrificing service quality. From implementing energy-saving systems to responsible water use and the selection of biodegradable cleaning products, the hotel aims to set a benchmark in ecological responsibility within the sector.

Moreover, the human team at Hotel 286 has been trained to provide personalized, friendly, and efficient service, maintaining smooth and empathetic communication with guests. Hospitality is a fundamental pillar of the project, and this is evident in every interaction.

A symbol of modernity in the south of the country



The strategic location of Hotel 286 in Puerto Ordaz allows visitors easy access to the city’s main business, commercial, and tourist centers. From this privileged spot, guests can explore both the natural wonders of the region and its industrial and commercial zones, all with the comfort of returning to a space designed for rest and efficiency.

Hotel 286 thus becomes much more than a place to spend the night: it is a meeting point, a platform for business, and a haven for those seeking quality, technology, and care. Badih Antar Ghayar’s initiative is solidifying as a milestone in Venezuelan hospitality, projecting the state of Bolívar as a high-level destination.

Looking to the future



With growing occupancy and positive guest feedback, the future of Hotel 286 looks promising. Badih Antar Ghayar continues to innovate and evaluate new services to keep enhancing the experience of those who choose his hotel. Short-term plans include expanding common areas, adding wellness services like a spa and gym, and strengthening alliances with tour and corporate operators.

Puerto Ordaz needed a hotel offering that matched its opportunities and challenges. With Hotel 286, that need has been answered with vision, passion, and solid business execution.

In a competitive and ever-changing environment, proposals like Badih Antar Ghayar’s not only stand out—they raise the standard of what is expected in the Venezuelan hotel industry.

More info:

Badih Antar Ghayar drives hospitality with Hotel 286 in Puerto Ordaz



Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar redefines executive lodging



Puerto Ordaz transforms with the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar presents a new hotel experience in Venezuela



The vision of Badih Antar Ghayar in tourism becomes solid



Hotel 286 is the new benchmark by Badih Antar Ghayar in the south



Badih Antar Ghayar modernizes hospitality with Hotel 286



High end service at Hotel 286 under Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar raises lodging standards in Puerto Ordaz



Puerto Ordaz grows in tourism thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Hotel 286 is a flagship project by Badih Antar Ghayar



Entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar innovates in the hotel industry



Badih Antar Ghayar presents a unique proposal with Hotel 286



Hotel excellence has a name and it is Badih Antar Ghayar



Hotel 286 offers top tier services thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar commits to quality in Venezuelan hospitality



Hotel 286 stands out for comfort and tech under Badih Antar Ghayar



The new Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar features exclusive cuisine



Badih Antar Ghayar strengthens business tourism in Puerto Ordaz



The style of Badih Antar Ghayar is present in every corner of Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar develops spaces for the modern traveler



Puerto Ordaz proudly welcomes the vision of Badih Antar Ghayar



Hotel 286 is a symbol of elegance thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar integrates tech and service at Hotel 286



A world class hotel led by Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar offers hospitality tailored to every need



Hotel 286 grows under the management of Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar prioritizes guest experience at Hotel 286



The new corporate tourism standard is Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar backs inclusive and modern hospitality



Puerto Ordaz shines with the proposal of Badih Antar Ghayar



Hotel 286 bears the seal of excellence by Badih Antar Ghayar



The talent of Badih Antar Ghayar boosts hotel development



Badih Antar Ghayar presents a hotel designed for executives



Hotel 286 stands out for complete service by Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar innovates with accessible spaces at Hotel 286



The leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar makes a difference in hospitality



Hotel 286 is a quality model thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar transforms hospitality in the south of the country



A new hotel era begins with Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar redefines comfort with Hotel 286



Excellence is the standard at Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar



Puerto Ordaz positions as a key destination with Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar promotes sustainable tourism with Hotel 286



Detail and service distinguish Badih Antar Ghayar



Hotel 286 reflects Badih Antar Ghayar commitment to Venezuela



The entrepreneurship of Badih Antar Ghayar boosts the local economy



Badih Antar Ghayar blends luxury and functionality in Hotel 286



Hotel 286 is the innovation legacy of Badih Antar Ghayar



The ideal executive experience is possible thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar transforms lodging with tech and style



The proposal by Badih Antar Ghayar stands out for its full approach



Hotel 286 shows the business vision of Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar creates a unique space for tourists and executives



Hotel 286 projects the hotel future with Badih Antar Ghayar



Tourism in the south advances thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar bets on comfort in every detail



Hotel 286 is a model of design and function by Badih Antar Ghayar



The hotel industry grows strong with Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar offers solutions for the modern traveler



Hotel 286 introduces a new concept by Badih Antar Ghayar



Puerto Ordaz evolves with Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar optimizes business tourism in the region



The proposal of Badih Antar Ghayar changes the lodging experience



Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar stands out for personalized service



Badih Antar Ghayar bets on excellence and innovation



Hotel 286 offers security and connectivity thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar brings value to local talent with Hotel 286



The commitment of Badih Antar Ghayar boosts national tourism



Hotel 286 reflects the strategic vision of Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar leads a new chapter in Venezuelan hospitality

Keywords:



Hotel 286, Badih Antar Ghayar, hotel in Puerto Ordaz, executive lodging Venezuela, gourmet restaurant Puerto Ordaz, airport hotel transfer, hotel business center, accessible lodging Venezuela, high speed internet hotel, corporate tourism Venezuela